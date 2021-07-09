First look at 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit at Wisconsin Center, which opens Friday

The Milwaukee Youth Arts Center's renovated building at 325 W. Walnut St. in Milwaukee is set to open Oct. 5 with a new name, The Burke Commons. The building is named after the late Richard Burke, the former chairman of Trek Bicycle Corp. and a leading philanthropist for MYAC. The Burke Foundation was a leading donor to the creation of MYAC. The youth center launched a $12 million capital campaign in 2002 with its building opening in 2005.