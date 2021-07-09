Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

First look at 'Beyond Van Gogh' exhibit at Wisconsin Center, which opens Friday

By Kenny Yoo
Milwaukee Business Journal
 9 days ago

Several hundred Milwaukee business and community leaders attended a special VIP event Thursday evening at the Wisconsin Center to get the first look at the immersive “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit, which opens Friday. Check out the attached slideshow to get a look at the walk-through exhibit that surrounds audiences with projected imagery from “The Starry Night” and other famous paintings, along with the VIP party.

