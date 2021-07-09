Cancel
FORECAST: Flash flooding remains a concern

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologists Mark Dixon and Melissa Cole said flash flooding from Tropical Storm Elsa remains a concern. Here is their Friday 9:30 a.m. update.

FORECAST: Flash flood concerns end tonight but more rain potential on Monday

Meteorologist Connor Lewis says the wet weather is back for Monday. Here's his Sunday evening forecast. Downpours tonight will be isolated in Northern Connecticut. The showers on Monday should be light, so the threat of flash flooding should come to an end by tonight. Tuesday will be a break from the rain before another concerning heavy rain event strikes on Wednesday.
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 17:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 540 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Meadview impacting Pierce Ferry Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads, Grand Canyon Ranch, Meadview and Dolan Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 637 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in Meadview impacting Pierce Ferry Road. Meadview sensor has measured over an inch of rainfall, and rain continues to fall. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pierce Ferry And Antares Roads, Grand Canyon Ranch, Meadview and Dolan Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 19:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise; Graham; Greenlee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHISE, SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Cochise, Southeastern Graham and Southeastern Greenlee Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 1041 PM MST, Mohave County Emergency Management reported ongoing flash flooding in Hualapai Mountain Park and on the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen in these areas. Additional thunderstorms are moving into these areas and rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour are possible. Flash flooding is expected to continue or worsen in this area. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management and rain gage reporting. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of Hualapai Mountain Campground, any roadways in the Hualapai Mountain area, as well as low-water crossings, creeks, and washes. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hualapai Mountain Park, Wild Cow Campground, Dw Ranch Road and Hualapai Peak. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 08:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-18 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 1115 AM MDT. * At 814 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hobbs, Lovington, Monument, Humble City, Nadine, Lea County Regional Airport, Industrial Airpark, Oil Center and Knowles. Areas south of Lovington along and near highways 18 and 483 are the most likely to experience flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

