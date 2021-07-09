FORECAST: Flash flooding remains a concern

Effective: 2021-07-18 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until midnight MST. * At 1041 PM MST, Mohave County Emergency Management reported ongoing flash flooding in Hualapai Mountain Park and on the Flag Fire Burn Scar. Between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen in these areas. Additional thunderstorms are moving into these areas and rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour are possible. Flash flooding is expected to continue or worsen in this area. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management and rain gage reporting. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of Hualapai Mountain Campground, any roadways in the Hualapai Mountain area, as well as low-water crossings, creeks, and washes. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hualapai Mountain Park, Wild Cow Campground, Dw Ranch Road and Hualapai Peak. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR