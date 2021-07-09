Cancel
A Low-Balled Author, a Star With No Salary & More Secrets About Forrest Gump

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to believe, but it's been more than 25 years since moviegoers first watched Forrest Gump sit down on that bus stop bench and utter a phrase that would go on to become one of the most iconic lines in cinema history. You know the one. Say it with us now: "My momma always said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.'" Audiences immediately fell in love with Tom Hanks' Forrest as they watched his fantastical life unspool in the Robert Zemeckis-directed flick, taking him from one incredible moment in history to the next. The film, released on July 6, 1994, was the first to come along and unseat The Lion King from No. 1, where the Disney hit...

Robert Zemeckis
Tom Hanks
One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
‘Forrest Gump’ Was Released 27 Years Ago Today: Discover 5 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Film

Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks was released on this day July 6, 1994. For 27 years, Forrest Gump has provided outstanding cinema for its fans across the world to enjoy. The film went on to receive a number of accolades from the Academy. The Robert Zemeckis-directed film won Best Director, Best Picture, Hanks received the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Visual Affects, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing at the 67th Academy Awards.
At the Palace: Celtic music, open mic at The Amp and ‘Forrest Gump’

The Palace Theatre is busy this week with Coyote Run Celtic Rock, Tom Hanks and performers from all over Cumberland County. Open Mic Night is outdoors 7-8:30 p.m. July 13 at The Amphitheatre. Admission is free — the public is encouraged to attend to support Cumberland County artists the Perryman Sisters, Chester Goad, Anthony Woolbright, Of August, Rafael Soriano, Jason Altonbuerger, Carley Willson and Steve Sherick.
Happy birthday Tom Hanks: Watch these free movies for his 65th

LOS ANGELES - Actor Tom Hanks celebrates his 65th birthday on July 9 and Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service, has a selection of movies featuring Hanks to help you celebrate the icon. The two-time Academy Award winner got big breaks in "A League of Their Own" (1992), "Big" (1988) and...
Kelly Clarkson Shares Rare Photos of Kids River and Remington During "Magical" Disney World Visit

Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this—that is, returning to Disney World. Kelly Clarkson shared the most adorable pic of her and kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. today, July 14. The daytime talk show host captioned her pic, "'These aren't the droids you're looking for,'" jokingly referencing Star Wars. She continued, "We had so much fun at Disney World! All the rides were amazing but oh my gosh, y'all, Pandora and the Star Wars rides are where it's at! Thank you for a magical vacation, Disney." Kelly co-parents River and Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, who she...
Josh Peck reinvents Tom Hanks role in new ‘Turner & Hooch’

Josh Peck, who stars in the Disney+ reboot of “Turner & Hooch,” knows the inevitable question that comes with this gig. Namely, while you have a similar 150-pound French mastiff slobbering saliva all over you, how do you step into Tom Hanks’ sizable footprints? Even if it is a 32-year difference.
Josh Peck says ‘Turner and Hooch’ series pays homage to the original

Josh Peck hadn’t seen the 1989 Tom Hanks movie “Turner and Hooch” before landing the role on Disney+ series of the same name, premiering July 21. “I had seen bits and pieces, and when I got the audition, I watched the whole thing,” Peck, 34, told The Post. “And then I immediately understood what was so lovable about it. That era between ’85 and ’95 was the gateway to movies like ‘The Sandlot’ and ‘The Goonies.’ Great family movies. I like the idea that we were paying homage to the original while also creating a new world.”

