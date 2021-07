He still has the power. Fans of the original 1980s cartoon rejoiced when the news first hit that Kevin Smith would be leading a revival for the classic Masters of the Universe show. Picking up right where that story concluded all those years ago, Revelation is set to go all The Force Awakens on us and serve as a bridge for a whole new generation of fans. We recently covered the official teaser and now Netflix has released the full-length trailer. Check it out below.