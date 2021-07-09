Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

I came to help and you stabbed me, paramedic tells knifeman in court

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tkhfz_0as3apVU00
Mick Hipgrave with fellow paramedic Deena Evans

A paramedic stabbed by a man she had gone to help told him in court “you took all that I am away from me”, as he was jailed for nine years for the attack.

Martyn Smith, 53, was sent to prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, after admitting two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) said.

Paramedic Deena Evans was stabbed once in the chest, while fellow medic Michael Hipgrave, known as Mick, was knifed in the back trying to shield his colleague during a 12-second attack at a maisonette in Stephens Close, Wolverhampton, on July 6, last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJjIw_0as3apVU00
Martyn Smith

In an extract from her victim impact statement, read in court, Ms Evans told Smith: “I came to help you.

“I said your name, asked if you were OK, and then you jumped out and stabbed me. ”

The medics had been called to the property, along with police, to carry out a concern-for-welfare check on Smith, the sole occupant, after the alarm was raised by his mother, who was also present.

Ms Evans described how, as they went in the house, Smith “ran out from around the kitchen door with an 18-inch knife in each hand and just ran at me, and I went backwards”.

Speaking in a video released by WMAS after sentencing, she added: “Mick pushed me out the way, stood in front of me and I felt him lunge forward – obviously where he had been stabbed in the back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AF00f_0as3apVU00
Martyn Smith lunges

She described feeling blood pouring from the stab wound in her chest, and collapsing in Smith’s garden, holding on to a female police officer and pleading with her “please don’t let me die”.

Graphic images of the wounds were released, along with stills from police body-worn video footage, showing Ms Evans lying on the grass, with an injured Mr Hipgrave.

Ms Evans, 40, a clinical team mentor from Willenhall, said: “I remember taking a step back and thinking ‘my uniform is really wet – really wet and sticky’.

“So I started to check under my shirt and I saw the wound and it was just pouring out, so I put my hand on my chest to try and stem it and I shouted ‘I’ve been stabbed, I’ve been stabbed’.

She added: “I ran into the garden, that’s where I collapsed, and the female officer was with me, and I said to her ‘please don’t let me die, please don’t let me die – I’ve got three children’.

“I was gripping on to her uniform and she kept saying ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry – you’re not going to die, I won’t let you die’.”

Smith was Tasered at the scene, hand-cuffed and later arrested, saying “what have I done, man, what have I done?”.

Ms Evans was taken to hospital and spent three days receiving treatment, including emergency surgery following complications with the wound.

Mr Hipgrave, 52, of Coalbrookdale, Shropshire, was discharged from hospital later the same evening, after treatment for a wound to his back.

In her statement read in court Ms Evans, who described herself as a single parent and mother-of-three, said: “I trained for three years and have two degrees, all to do my job, to come and help people like you, like on July 6 where, as I stepped through your door, I came to help you.

“I said your name, asked if you were OK, and then you jumped out and stabbed me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLABX_0as3apVU00
Mick Hipgrave and Deena Evans

“Not in the arm, or the leg, you stabbed me in my chest, and then you stabbed my colleague while he was trying to protect me.

She described losing her independence in the weeks after the attack as “soul-destroying”.

Ms Evans, who has returned to work, said chest muscle damage had left her in pain “every single day” often leaving her “in tears”, while “numbness” in her arm “may be permanent”.

She added: “I will forever look down and see my scar across my chest, painful and lumpy, a constant reminder of you and what you did.”

Ms Evans described how her elderly parents and sisters had to tell her children, aged six, 11 and 12, what had happened and “how helpless” she felt as a mother.

She added: “That day, you took all that I am away from me – you took my confidence, my humour, my trusting nature and my happiness.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFhxs_0as3apVU00
The scene of the incident in Wolverhampton (PA Wire)

Smith, of Stephens Close, was also given an extended licence period of five years, the crown court confirmed.

Meanwhile, WMAS said money from NHS England had been used to buy 1,288 body-worn cameras to help prosecute those who abuse and assault frontline staff.

Later this year, 22 ambulance crew members will volunteer to trial body armour.

WMAS said that in the past year, there had been 1,162 physical attacks recorded against staff.

Physical assaults on WMAS staff have risen by more than 60% in the past five years, while verbal assaults have more than doubled.

Speaking after the hearing, WMAS chief executive Anthony Marsh said: “For two paramedics to be stabbed so horrifically whilst simply trying to help a patient is sickening.

“I hope today’s sentence acts as a deterrent and sends a strong message that attacks on emergency service workers will not be tolerated.”

Comments / 30

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medic#Me And I#Prison#Uk#Wolverhampton Crown Court#Willenhall#Nhs England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Number of new Covid-19 cases almost doubles in 24 hours

The number of new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland has almost doubled in 24 hours. Some 1,083 cases were notified by the department of health on Thursday, up from 636 on Wednesday. This is the first time the daily case number has been over 1,000 since the peak of...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Drunk son jailed for attacking ill mother by ‘windmilling his arms’

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 11 months after he breached a restraining order to carry out a drunken attack on his mother.Steven Youll, of no fixed abode, was previously handed the order and told he must refrain from “harassing or alarming” his mother, recently diagnosed with cancer. However, Newcastle Crown Court heard he went to his mother’s address on 13 March after being kicked out of multiple hostels.Prosecutor Neil Pallister said Youll’s mother was lying on the sofa in her living room – having recently had surgery – when she was disturbed by a noise outside. “It was...
Health ServicesWHNT-TV

Woman uses boiling water, sugar to kill husband

NESTON, UK (WJW) — A woman from the United Kingdom has been sentenced to life in prison after murdering her husband using boiling water and sugar. According to police in Neston, it happened in July 2020. Police said in a press release that the day before the attack, Corinna Smith, 59, was described as angry and very upset over a rumor circulating about her 81-year-old husband, Michael Baines.
Public SafetyBBC

Man jailed for stabbing paramedics at his Wolverhampton home

A man has been jailed for stabbing two paramedics during a call-out. Deena Evans and Michael Hipgrave, from West Midlands Ambulance Service, were attacked while responding to a welfare check at Martyn Smith's home in Wolverhampton on 6 July 2020. Smith, 52, of Stephens Close in Ashmore Park, previously admitted...
Public SafetyBBC

Shane Mayer: Three jailed over fatal Darlaston stabbing

Three men have been jailed for killing a man in a fight outside a bar. Shane Mayer, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in Darlaston, West Midlands, in July 2019. Ramani Jetrow Santana Sanderson, 20, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a minimum of 25 years at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
Public SafetyBBC

Reading stabbing: Boy tells court he wanted 'fist fight'

A boy charged with stabbing a 13-year-old to death has told a court his messages and "street talk" about knives were just him "bigging himself up". Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, was pronounced dead at Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green, Reading, on 3 January. Giving evidence at Reading Crown...

Comments / 30

Community Policy