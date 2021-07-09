Cancel
Movies

Andrea Arnold Subtly Hints at Negative ‘Big Little Lies’ Experience: ‘I Learned a Great Deal’

By Manori Ravindran
imdb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Arnold has refused to speak about her experience on season 2 of “Big Little Lies” — her last major credit before her Cannes-premiering documentary “Cow” — despite subtly hinting that all was not kosher in post production. Asked how long she was editing on “Cow,” Arnold said there was...

www.imdb.com

Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Cow’ review: Andrea Arnold’s wordless documentary movingly focalizes the humanity of animals [Cannes Review]

“Okay, so we’re really gonna watch a cow for two hours,” a fellow attendee said, amused and skeptical, just before the 2 p.m. screening of Cow. A few deliberately positioned themselves by the aisles, to make a quick exit. And well… Fair enough. But still: the theater was full. For a mostly dialogue-free, completely unnarrated documentary about two dairy cows to attract this much attention is a testament to the power of British filmmaker Andrea Arnold’s oeuvre, the likes of which include past Cannes entries Fish Tank (2009) and American Honey (2016).
MoviesFirst Showing

Cannes 2021: Hang Out with Cows in Andrea Arnold's Doc Film 'Cow'

There will be before Cow, and there will be after Cow. But in all seriousness… Andrea Arnold's documentary film Cow is the latest offering on the Vegan Cinema menu, premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in a brand new out-of-competition section called Cannes Première. The film features almost no talking, and no dialogue except for a few words spoken in the background by farm workers. There is some music, but that's a different surprise. Instead, the camera focuses on cows at a factory farm in the UK. Specifically one older bovine and two of her calves, which she gives birth to in the film. This isn't the first film to do this – Viktor Kosakovskiy's Gunda, which premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival, also features nothing but footage of farm animals roaming around. But this time we get a much closer look at the brutality of factory farming, and the sickening process of breeding and raising animals solely to produce food for humans – and that's it.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Cannes 2021: Andrea Arnold says she made Cow to remind us of ‘the millions of non-human lives we use’

Andrea Arnold has explained how a childhood surrounded by nature helped inspire her new film, Cow, as it premieres at Cannes. In a piece for The Guardian, the Kent-born director recalled her “fantastically wild life” growing up on an estate and roaming around woods, motorways and “deserted old industrial spaces”. “Out of this grew a deep love of insects and birds and animals and plants,” she said. Arnold said moving to London changed her relationship with nature, but one of the animals she continued to see from car and train windows was cows: “I wondered about the reality of...
Moviesimdb.com

‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Moral Quandary Film Questions The Weight of a Good Deed [Cannes Review]

In “A Hero” (“Ghahreman”), Asghar Farhadi blurs the line of innocence and guilt in a fraught drama about the true weight of a good deed. During a two-day reprieve from prison, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) and his girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust) discover a handbag full of golden coins. Though Rahim briefly debates selling them to help offset the cost of his debts to Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the gold exchange rate is unsatisfactorily low, and he resolves to track down the original owner and return them.
Moviesimdb.com

Cannes Dispatch: Paul Verhoeven’s “Benedetta,” Kogonada’s “After Yang,” Andrea Arnold’s “Cow”

Benedetta Sometimes it only takes one film to fire up a festival. That film, this year, came in the shape Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, one of a handful that had originally been selected to screen here in 2020, and handed another slot twelve months later. It was Verhoeven’s first film since Elle (also screened in the official competition here back in 2016), and it promised a period piece cribbed from a book by Judith C. Brown: Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy. Which itself was based on the real-life story of Benedetta, a 17th century Italian nun-turned-abbess of Pescia, Tuscany, put on trial for a love affair with a fellow nun. Verhoeven has never shied away from in-your-face sexual content, so the marriage between director and story felt ripe for all kinds of excesses. But little could have ever prepared me for the wild riot Benedetta would ultimately turn into.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Cow’: Andrea Arnold Delivers A Simple, But Empathic Look At The Lives & Suffering Of Bovines [Cannes Review]

The fact that cows in dairy farms usually tend to have miserable lives should be a surprise to no one in this day and age. This knowledge, however, does not take away any of the power of Andrea Arnold’s “Cow,” playing in the Cannes Premiere section of this year’s Festival de Cannes. Five years after premiering “American Honey” in Competition, the director is back on the Croisette with a seemingly simple film that, in fact, brings up interesting and difficult questions regarding the limits between anthropomorphism on-screen and animal rights — or the lack thereof.
