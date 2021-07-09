Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Here’s Where Gallery Wall Enthusiasts *Actually* Shop For Artwork

thezoereport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few details in interiors that elicit stronger reactions than the gallery wall. Think about it — have you ever scrolled past a picture of one without stopping to admire it for at least a few seconds? If not, you wouldn’t be the only one. They’re stunning, eclectic, and often effortless (or at least, they look that way). Yet gallery walls can also be incredibly daunting — not only because of the expert curation they require, but also because finding that much cool artwork is an overwhelming task, to say the least.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Shrigley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Fine Art#Tzr#The Zoe Report#Instagram#Candycoloredhome#Santo Gallery Norton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Museumsblooloop.com

ArtScience Museum opening VR Gallery for digital artworks

The new VR Gallery at Marina Bay Sands‘ ArtScience Museum is opening on July 10. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art VR headsets and controllers, which guests will use to enjoy immersive art experiences. The innovative VR Gallery launches with a presentation of VR artworks by contemporary artists Anish Kapoor,...
Interior DesignPosted by
Popular Science

The scientifically best way to create a photo gallery wall

“No matter how long you’ve lived at your current home, there’s probably a daunting DIY project you’ve been putting off: Hanging up art prints. And attempting a gallery wall—even one filled with museum-quality framed prints like those at online emporiums like Fine Art America—only ratchets up the anxiety.”. “One of...
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Gallery Wall Ideas to Spice Up Your Blank Walls

There's something about a perfectly curated gallery wall that just makes a space feel complete. Not only does a well-laid display of prints and photos allow you to hang your most prized possessions in your daily line of sight, but it also makes for an incredible backdrop to almost any design style there is.
Home & Gardenthezoereport.com

Candles That Double As Decor, Because They Should Look As Good As They Smell

If you’re one of those people who spends a lot of money on your candles, chances are, you want them to do the most. Not only should they smell amazing, they should have a long burn time and a great throw. But perhaps the most important aspect (at least to the interiors-obsessed) of a nice candle is that it doubles as decor; after all, if you’re going to drop $75-plus on a finite product, it definitely better make your home look good, too.
New York City, NYadafruit.com

At this NYC gallery, you can eat the artwork #ArtTuesday

Brings new meaning the idea of food as art. From Fast Company. Goode Bryant says she wanted to grow food within infrastructure that is human made—the structure of the gallery and the building itself. Beyond that, the installation is designed to “present the possibility of a symbiosis that’s parasitic.”. The...
Port Townsend, WAPeninsula Daily News

Birds inspire artwork at Northwind Art Best Gallery

PORT TOWNSEND — “If I Had Wings,” a 2D and 3D exhibit celebrating birds as metaphor, is on display at the Northwind Art Best Gallery. The exhibit is open through Aug. 29 at the gallery, 701 Water St. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The artwork...
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

Homes & Interiors Auction

A Durham quilt by Margaret Scott of Alnmouth. Durham quilt by Margaret Scott of Alnmouth- member of the Northumberland Crafts Guild c.1910. Provenance: sold by direction of her granddaughter. Lot 314. Middle Eastern hat and a wall hanging. Middle Eastern hat, embroidered with flowerheads and leaves; along with a colourful...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

1stDibs’ Largest Book Sale Ever Is Here & It Includes This Best-Selling Title

You can get a lot of stuff on the luxury marketplace 1stDibs: antiques, jewelry, art... the list goes on. What you may not be aware of, however, is that the site also carries books — a lot of them, in fact. Yes, like much of the rest of the retailer’s offerings, its selection of reading materials is often both luxe and expensive. But if you’re delighted to learn this information regardless (or you’re already a frequent consumer of this particular section), you’ll be glad to know that 1stDibs launched its largest book sale ever on July 12, and all of its best-sellers are included in the markdowns at 25 percent off.
Visual Artthebuffalocentertribune.com

Gallery reopens with a year’s worth of new artwork

The pandemic has made it harder for many people to do some of the things they enjoy over the past year or so, but it’s been a productive time for artist Carol Jo Smidt. While the doors to the art gallery Smidt shares with her sister Dolores Badje have been mostly closed to the public since last year, Smidt has been busy inside working with a new medium.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Local artist Barbara Holden features her artwork at Eagle Gallery this Friday

The Vail Valley Art Guild is proud to have Barbara Holden as a featured artist for our 2nd Friday exhibit in our Eagle Gallery, 108 W. Second Street, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm. Barbara is an accomplished artist in watercolors, acrylics and colored pencils. She has studied art in both international and domestic workshops. Barb and her family have lived in Scotland, England, India, Switzerland, Germany, The Netherlands, Mexico and the U.S.
ScienceHouston Chronicle

How Do Meteorologists Look At Works of Art?

Over the centuries, plenty of artists have drawn inspiration from the landscape around them and turned it into vital works that have withstood the test of time. From realistic scenes to abstract works, these paintings offer a glimpse into their creators’ minds while also serving as an unlikely documentation of a specific place and time.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Combine And Use Pastel Yellow Color In Your Home

Smooth, warm, and welcoming. This is pastel yellow. A tone that comes softly and conquers all the decor. And if you are also a fan of pastel yellow, stay here in this post with us. Let’s help you use that perfect tone there at your house. Pastel yellow color: how...
Visual Artstudybreaks.com

The World of Thomas Kinkade, America’s Most Loved and Most Hated Painter

Famous for his mass-produced, idyllic natural landscapes, the American artist is more controversial than many would expect. You may not own a Thomas Kinkade, or know who he is, but you’ve seen his work before. He’s allegedly America’s most collected artist, with paintings in one out of every 20 U.S. homes. But Kinkade isn’t just on the wall. His work can be seen everywhere — on festive puzzles, holiday cookie tins, chocolate boxes, furniture — and generally depict the cheery, light-filled cottages nestled in rolling hills, characteristic of his art.
Visual Artrisca.online

Artwork by Rebecca Flores and her son is on exhibit at the state art gallery

You need to add a widget, row, or prebuilt layout before you’ll see anything here. 🙂. An exhibition of artwork by Cranston-based painter Rebecca Flores called Nature, Nurture, Hope is currently on display at the Atrium Gallery on the main floor of the state’s Administration Building, One Capitol Hill, Providence. The exhibit, which closes on Sept 17, also features art works by Flores’ son Joshua Elijah Amado.

Comments / 0

Community Policy