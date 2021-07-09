Here’s Where Gallery Wall Enthusiasts *Actually* Shop For Artwork

You can get a lot of stuff on the luxury marketplace 1stDibs: antiques, jewelry, art... the list goes on. What you may not be aware of, however, is that the site also carries books — a lot of them, in fact. Yes, like much of the rest of the retailer’s offerings, its selection of reading materials is often both luxe and expensive. But if you’re delighted to learn this information regardless (or you’re already a frequent consumer of this particular section), you’ll be glad to know that 1stDibs launched its largest book sale ever on July 12, and all of its best-sellers are included in the markdowns at 25 percent off.