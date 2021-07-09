Residents assail Geneva City Council over June 7 meeting

GENEVA — The fallout from a controversial City Council meeting 30 days earlier was on display at Wednesday’s session — and even before it. Supporters of Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra gathered outside the Geneva Recreation Complex prior to the meeting to denounce what they believe is a pattern of harassment by a segment of the community opposed to her police reform efforts and outspoken political views. They also assailed the handling of the June 7 work session that turned into a free-for-all, with some in the audience heckling Salamendra — which they claimed Mayor Steve Valentino allowed to happen. The mayor eventually shut down the meeting.