SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — One of the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 151 northeast of Sun Prairie is closed because of a single-vehicle crash. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out a traffic alert saying the crash happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 107. Initially, all northbound lanes of the highway were closed, but the DOT issued an update just after 11 a.m. saying all but the left northbound lane were back open. The lane closure is expected to last two hours.