Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sadie Sink Just Gave Us an Update on Stranger Things Season Four

By Jessica Radlof f
Posted by 
Glamour
Glamour
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Sadie Sink calls me from Hawkins, Indiana Atlanta on a recent summer afternoon, it's evident right away what she's up to. “We're currently still in production,” the 19-year-old confirms of the much-anticipated Stranger Things season four. “There’s really not much I can say after everything that happened in season three, but you’ll see Max in a very different place.” Whether that means we'll see Max in a different place geographically or mentally (or perhaps both), we don't know. But two years since ST3 launched, Sink is just as excited as anyone to “get it out there for everyone to see.” (TBD on when that might be…)

www.glamour.com

Comments / 0

Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Stranger Things star discusses similarities with his character

Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Stranger Things star David Harbour has opened up about playing Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, admitting there are some pretty significant similarities between him and his character. The actor opened up to The...
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘Fear Street’ Part Two: 1978′ Trailer: Netflix’s Next Horror Installment Stars ‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink

Instead of Christmas in July, Netflix has instead opted to celebrate Halloween early this year with its release of the “Fear Street Trilogy” by Leigh Janiak (2014’s ‘Honeymoon‘). With “Part One: 1994” kicking things off July 2, the following parts of the trilogy premiere over the next two Fridays. That’s welcome news to horror hounds and fans of R.L. Stine‘s original book series and an epic summer movie event in its own right.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sadie Sink Encounters an Ancient Evil in Fear Street Part Two: 1978 Poster

Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is an upcoming American Slasher film which is scheduled to be released only on Netflix. The new film will be the second installment in the Fear Street Trilogy, with a release date of July 9, 2021. The horror slasher sequel is directed by Leigh Janiak, with a script co-written by Zak Olkewikz and Janiak, from an original story by Olkewicz, Phil Graziadei, and Janiak. The Fear Street Trilogy is based on the book series of the same name by R. L. Stine. Check out the new poster featuring Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.
New York City, NYPosted by
Tom's Guide

Stranger Things season 4: David Harbour teases big reveal of Hopper secrets

Stranger Things season 4 is spilling all sorts of secrets, including a big one about Hopper that David Harbour and the Duffer brothers have known about since season 1. Stranger Things season 4 is still in production, without a firm release date, which makes us all the more excited to get even the tiniest tidbits about the supernatural drama. And Harbour, who has been promoting Marvel's Black Widow, recently teased some juicy revelations about the "boxes in his attic" and a "really cool" secret he's been keeping for years.
NME

Immersive ‘Stranger Things The Experience’ to go on US tour

An immersive Stranger Things experience co-produced by Netflix will tour the US in spring 2022. According to the event site, audiences can expect an all-new storyline within the show’s setting of Hawkins, Indiana. Developed with the help of the show’s creators, the event will take ticket holders in to the...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix Original: Will there be a Stranger Things season 5? When the new season coming out? – Netflix News

Stranger Things season 4 has not been released on Netflix yet. You all know that, but that’s not stopping fans from speculating about Stranger Things season 5. Stranger Things season 4 is coming soon. We have yet to hear if it’s coming in 2021 or if we have to wait until 2022 officially. But, Netflix has ordered multiple seasons of popular shows in the past. What’s the deal with Stranger Things season 5?
CelebritiesDecider

Sadie Sink Proves She’s the Queen of Tomboy Charm in ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’

When Sadie Sink first appeared in Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 2, it was immediately obvious that she was the perfect actor to play Maxine “Max” Mayfield. Max was the cool tomboy skater who had the highest score on Dig Dug, and Sink, with her vibrant red hair and permanent scowl, embodied her tough girl attitude perfectly. In the next season, Sink’s rapport with star Millie Bobby Brown became one of the highlights of the season, as Max and Eleven bonded over how dumb boys can be. And while Stranger Things fans are still waiting for Season 4—likely releasing in early 2022—at least Netflix subscribers can catch Sink doing her tough girl tomboy thing—and doing it very well—in Fear Street Part 2: 1978.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The premiere of Stranger Things 4 will not be in 2021

Since its premiere in 2016, Stranger Things has become one of the most important series of the streaming service Netflix having an unimaginable popularity. So far we have three seasons available, waiting for the quarter, what in the plans it was planned for this 2021, but everything indicates that this will not happen. When will it arrive?
MoviesCollider

David Harbour on ‘Black Widow,’ Red Guardian’s Future, and ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

With director Cate Shortland's Black Widow opening in theaters and available on Disney+ via Premiere Access this Friday, I recently spoke with David Harbour about making the latest Marvel movie. During the wide-ranging interview, Harbour talked about having two big films coming out this month (Black Widow and No Sudden Move), what he knows about Red Guardian’s future, if he has plans to work with Chris Hemsworth later this year on the Extraction sequel, and more. In addition, Harbour talked about what fans can look forward to in Stranger Things Season 4, why it’s his favorite season yet, the importance of it taking place outside of Hawkins, how it’s building towards an ending, and more. He said:
TV & Videoshorrornewsnetwork.net

David Harbour Gives Insight Into ‘Stranger Things 4’

The fourth season of the wildly popular Stranger Things Netflix series is still filming in Atlanta–with no specific debut date yet announced–but one of the show’s stars recently dropped a few crumbs to the starving fan base. David Harbour–who has played Police Chief Jim Hopper since the show’s inception in...
TV SeriesGamespot

Stranger Things Season 4 Will Show Jim Hopper "At His Most Vulnerable"

Actor David Harbour has dropped some pretty strong hints about what to expect from his character's arc in the upcoming Season 4 of Stranger Things. Although this video interview with Entertainment Tonight was ostensibly to discuss his role as Red Guardian in the recently released Black Widow, Harbour went surprisingly deep on the Netflix series.
MoviesTVGuide.com

12 Shows and Movies Like Stranger Things to Watch While You Wait for Season 4

Fans of Stranger Things know that one of the best things about Netflix's sci-fi series is getting to watch a contemporary TV show that evokes so many beloved '80s horror movie tropes. There's no other show right now serving up that kind of nostalgia, which is part of why the wait for Season 4 has felt especially agonizing. (Also, seriously, how old are the kids going to be when next time we see them? Do they all have mortgages now?) If you're desperate for something that'll scratch the same itch Stranger Things does, you can certainly take a look at films of the era that influenced the series, like Stand by Me, Ghostbusters, and The Goonies, or you can check out our list of shows and movies that'll remind you a lot of Stranger Things.

Comments / 0

Community Policy