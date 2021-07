Hollywood tentpoles and high-end TV are driving production activity to record heights: "This bottleneck was built because of COVID-19." In early March 2020, a new $640 million fund investing in a series of film studios throughout the U.K. was officially announced. First up: Twickenham Studios, the century-old London site known for such British classics as The Italian Job, Zulu and Monty Python and the Holy Grail and the home of the Oscar-winning sound work for Bohemian Rhapsody. The $50 million acquisition of this iconic spot was announced with the new fund, run by The Creative District Improvement Co. (TDIC), alongside plans to give Twickenham a major expansion that included additional soundstages.