Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

By Vlada Gelman
imdb.com
 11 days ago

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#San Diego Comic Con#San Diego Comic Con#The Flash Titans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
Related
San Diego, CAflickdirect.com

Marvel Bowing Out of San Diego Comic-Con at Home

Disney's Marvel Studios films and MCU series have decided not to take part in San Diego Comic-Con@Home this month. This will be the second year in a row that Marvel has been absent at a Comic-Con event. Also bowing out of the event is Warner Bros., who last made a...
San Diego, CAcomic-con.org

Comic-Con@Home Cosplay Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown ... will you accept the challenge?. Dust off your sewing machine, gather your materials, and get your creative juices flowing. The ComicCon@Home Cosplay challenge returns for 2021 with more categories and an exciting addition!. Tag us and include  #ComicConAtHome2021Cosplay  so we don’t miss your entry....
MoviesCollider

Shout! Factory Announces 2021 Comic-Con@Home Panel Line-Up

Shout! Factory has announced an exceptional line-up for Comic-Con@Home, including an online booth and con-related programming streaming directly at Shout! Factory TV. Cinema lovers will be able to pre-order some of the new Blu-Ray releases made by Shout! Factory, while the TV service of the company will stream an action-packed marathon with five days of comic book movies, convention panels, and fan-favorite television series.
ComicsComicBook

Amazon Prime Comic-Con @ Home Panel to Showcase Wheel of Time, Evangelion 3.0, and More

This morning, Amazon announced some Comic-Con@Home panels for their Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV series, including The Wheel of Time, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Leverage: Redemption, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, and S.O.Z. Amazon has tapped host Tim Kash to lead each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, which they promise will be "filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements." The lengthy panel will stream on Comic-Con International's official YouTube channel beginning at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23rd. Amazon is providing one of the bigger panels for the weekend, since staples like Warner's DC Films and Disney's Marvel Studios have opted to skip this year.
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Marvel Studios and DC Will Skip Comic-Con @ Home

As we continue into 2021, some things have returned back to normal after the hellscape that was 2020. However, the looming threat of the Delta Variant and the fact that some people are still refusing to get their shots so herd immunity can do its thing means that some major events are still holding back returning. One of those events is San Diego Comic-Con who announced earlier this year that they were going to do another virtual event. Out of the many virtual events that happened last year, Comic-Con @ Home was kind of a mess and didn't really capture the "trapped in a building with 200,000 sweaty nerds" feeling we were all missing. The lack of interesting panels was a big factor, and while some TV networks are coming out to play, those of you who attend Comic-Con for movie news shouldn't expect anything major. According to Deadline, both Warner Bros. and DC Films will be skipping Comic-Con @ Home for the second year in a row.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

AMC Networks Announces Ultra City Smiths Panel At This Year’s Comic-Con@Home July 23-25

AMC+ will be at Comic-Con@Home in anticipation of the upcoming new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths premiering Thursday, July 22 on AMC+. The series will air on AMC in the fall.The series stars Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Alia Shawkat (Seach Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret.
ComicsComicBook

Star Trek Universe Programming and Panels Announced for Comic-Con by Paramount+

Paramount+ is bringing the Star Trek Universe to Comic-Con@Home. On Friday, July 23rd, beginning at 10 am PDT, Paramount+ will present back-to-back panel sessions with the cast and producers of its two Star Trek animated series, the upcoming kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy and the adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, headed into its second season in August. The Star Trek Universe will kick off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block focusing on the streaming service’s upcoming animated series, with more panels to be announced. Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.
TV Seriessknr.net

Netflix Reveals Their Comic-Con At Home Plans

Nice to see what Netflix has planned for the show. NETFLIX GEEKED: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.
ComicsPosted by
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’, ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Set For Amazon & IMDb TV Comic-Con@Home Presentation

Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV have unveiled their lineup for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, July 25. The panel, which will be hosted by Tim Kash, will kick off at 11 a.m. PT. The Wheel Of Time will be the first panel and will feature a discussion with Rafe Judkins. Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon A Time follows with showrunner Hideaki Anno chatting about the fourth and final chapter of the anime title’s theatrical edition.
ComicsGwinnett Daily Post

SDCC@Home 2021: A Full List of the TV Panels at the Virtual Event

Once again, San Diego Comic-Con is a virtual event this July. (An in-person event is planned for November 26-28.) Over the course of three days (as opposed to the usual four), fans can stream panels for their favorite shows, movies, and more, with casts and creatives sharing behind-the-scenes details and teases of what’s to come, for free. The panels will be available on Comic-Con’s YouTube channel.
Books & Literaturecomic-con.org

Comic-Con@Home Book Club

We’re excited to announce that the graphic novel In Waves by AJ Dungo has been selected for our first-ever Comic-Con@Home Book Club! This poignant and visually stunning novel has been described as “Craig Thompson's Blankets meets William Finnegan's Barbarian Days.” Dungo seamlessly weaves together the tale of his partner’s prolonged battle with cancer with the history of surfing. Part autobiography, part history, In Waves is a beautifully rendered tale of how we move through the world and the impact we have on others.
ComicsComicBook

Comic-Con Announces Spooky Junji Ito Panel

While Comic-Con will have plenty of panels dedicated to upcoming projects that will hit North America via Hollywood, the convention will also be diving into a number of projects from the East, with a panel highlighting the latest spooky entry from Junji Ito being recently announced. With fans waiting until next fall to dive into the anime adaptation of Uzumaki, one of Ito's biggest stories that will be making its way to the small screen thanks to a partnership between Adult Swim and Production IG, it's clear that the horror mangaka isn't resting on his laurels when it comes to creating new creatures.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Paramount+ Announces Slate Of Adult Animaton Panels For COMIC-CON@HOME 2021

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, beams “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and other adult animation titles into Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 23, beginning at 10AM PDT. On hand will be season two of the adult animated comedy STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, along with Tooning Out The News and the brand new Brad Neely series The Harper House. Get full info about the panels below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy