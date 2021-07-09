‘A Chiara’: Jonas Carpignano’s Completes His Calabrian Trilogy On An Unexpected, But High Note [Review]

Dir: Leigh Janiak. Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger. 18, 113 mins. Fear Street, Netflix’s new horror trilogy, has mined most of its pleasures from the realm of memory. Its first two instalments, set in 1994 and 1978, were catered to those who’d grown up reading RL Stine’s ghost stories or devoured VHS copies of Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp at far too young an age. But you can’t exactly say anyone is nostalgic for the year 1666. Fear Street sacrifices a large chunk of its appeal by dialling back the centuries to tell the story of Sarah Fier, the witch who trapped Shadyside in an endless cycle of violence. But there’s much more at play here, and even though Part Three is the weakest of the trilogy, director Leigh Janiak still manages to end on a high.