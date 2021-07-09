Cancel
‘A Chiara’: Jonas Carpignano’s Completes His Calabrian Trilogy On An Unexpected, But High Note [Review]

Before Jonas Carpignano makes a movie, first, he must find it. His last two features integrated themselves into the terrain of a distinctly modern Italy and imposed a loose narrative on the real-world subcultures based there, with 2015’s “Mediterranea” joining a group of African refugees and 2017’s “A Ciambra” extending that same observant attention to a Romani enclave settled in Calabria. He collaborates with nonprofessional actors and eschews strict scripting, advising them on the particulars of their character and allowing them to be guided by the authentic circumstances and dynamics setting the scene.

‘A Chiara’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

In his Calabrian series that began with Mediterranea, about the North African refugee influx, and shifted to a Romani community in A Ciambra, writer-director Jonas Carpignano brought unvarnished naturalism to vivid snapshots of a place where poverty, racism and crime to a large extent shape the social fabric. He completes the trilogy with A Chiara, for the first time focusing on a young female protagonist and delivering what’s arguably his most accomplished and affecting film to date. A too-protracted final act notwithstanding, this chronicle of a keen-eyed teen’s loss of innocence builds to a shattering climax.
‘Evolution’: Kornel Mundruczó’s Drama Is A Misguided Tale Of A Gifted Refuge With Powers [Cannes Review]

One should perhaps not read too much into the fact that the press screening of Kornel Mundruczó‘s “Evolution” was timed to coincide with the final of the UEFA European Football Championship. But if playing it to an inevitably thinned-out crowd is hardly a mark of confidence, the lack of faith is sadly well-placed: Mundruczó’s return to the Cannes Competition lineup is just as messy as his 2017 entry, “Jupiter’s Moon,” confused and glib and at times in even more dubious taste than that story of a refugee gifted with inexplicable, messianic superpowers.
[Review] Netflix’s ‘Blood Red Sky’ Soars with Intense, High-Altitude Vampire Tale

Blood Red Sky sets up expectations of an intense thriller with horror gimmickry thrown in for good measure between its title and the logline. Terrorists attempting to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight find resistance in the form of a vampire. It’s the type of plot that screams action-horror spectacle, yet this high-altitude thriller defies expectations from the start. A beating heart of familial love pumps through the veins of this intense horror-thriller with a vicious take on vampire lore.
“Scales” – Ascending and descending [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Scales,” the ambitious film by writer/director Shahad Ameen, attempts to create an ancient fable as a metaphor for female empowerment. Filmed in black and white by cinematographer João Ribeiro, Ameen creates a dystopian society centered within the Mesopotamian region of ancient Babylonia whose very existence is at the whim of the sea goddesses ruling the waters where fishing provides the meager means by which this tiny village survives. But the goddess (it’s unclear whether it’s one or several) demands a high price—human sacrifice, more specifically the first born daughters. Ceremonially, those female babies are cast into the sea as offerings to the mermaid goddess.
‘The Worst Person in the World’ review: Joachim Trier’s flirtatious love story might be the best film at Cannes [Cannes Review]

The kind of movie which reminds you just how beguiling top-tier cinema can be, Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World is a triumph. Though the Norwegian auteur has shown great promise in the past – his 2006 feature debut Reprise is a stellar, punky coming-of-ager – the director’s latest work is something else entirely, an encompassing, emotionally intelligent romance dramedy with moments built to stay long in the memory. They will.
‘A Hero’: Asghar Farhadi’s Moral Quandary Film Questions The Weight of a Good Deed [Cannes Review]

In “A Hero” (“Ghahreman”), Asghar Farhadi blurs the line of innocence and guilt in a fraught drama about the true weight of a good deed. During a two-day reprieve from prison, Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi) and his girlfriend Farkhondeh (Sahar Goldust) discover a handbag full of golden coins. Though Rahim briefly debates selling them to help offset the cost of his debts to Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh), the gold exchange rate is unsatisfactorily low, and he resolves to track down the original owner and return them.
A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water.
‘La Traviata, My Brothers & I’ review: Yohan Manca’s winsome family drama is a winning debut feature [Cannes Review]

After a year off, Cannes has returned with a lineup that’s an embarrassment of riches, seemingly designed to make even the most jaded cinephile feel FOMO from afar. But with this comes a problem. With the press in attendance all vying for tickets to the several major auteur premieres taking place every day, the organic experience of discovering a new filmmaker buried deep in the lineup feels like an afterthought, films with no pre-festival buzz getting looked past, struggling to obtain the screening audience they need to become word of mouth sensations.
‘Ali & Ava’: Clio Barnard’s Unlikely Romance Strikes a Sweet Chord [Cannes Review]

What do fans of Sylvan Esso dance house remixes and Bob Dylan have in common? Almost nothing, you’d imagine, and you’d probably be right. But in Clio Barnard’s sweet, unlikely romance “Ali & Ava,” which premiered as part of Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight program, the two titular characters—both from opposite musical camps—learn to find common ground in each other’s preferences and more, to share in each other’s lives.
‘After Yang’ Review: Kogonada’s Second Film is a Quiet Sci-Fi Stunner to Be Savored [Cannes]

After Yang begins inside a tea shop, an austere space with a decidedly Japanese aesthetic. Jake (Colin Farrell) greets a patron who has walked down the stairs, seeking out “tea crystals” for instant pleasure. Explaining that the local supermarket may carry such convenient goods, and that instead he’s got preparations that may require more effort but may be more rewarding, she leaves frustrated, wondering how someone can survive by not giving the customer what they already want.
‘Ahed’s Knee’: A Searing Autobiographical Takedown Of Corrupt Government [Cannes Review]

There is so much noise in Nadav Lapid’s “Ahed’s Knee” (“Ha’berech”): from the whitewash of the opening frames, which roar into a revving motorcycle engine, to an unexpected Vanessa Paradis needle drop, to the strange host of anatomical noises as Y (the choreographer Avshalom Pollack, very much in control of his physicality) breathes heavily and pads across the floors of his rented apartment in Arava, the desert where he’s screening his new film. When it comes to bodily noises, the dialed-up sonic awareness translates as a repressed sexual tension—that’s part of it too, of course, as Lapid introduces Y to Yahalom (Nur Fibak), the young bureaucrat who curates art on behalf of the minister, whose charm is a convenient front for her complicity.
‘Fear Street’ Trilogy: How ‘Pulp Fiction’ Inspired the Final Film’s Unexpected, ‘Weird’ Structure

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for the “Fear Street” trilogy.]. Surprise! As the “Fear Street” trilogy wraps up its run with one final entry — “Fear Street Part 3: 1666,” which hit Netflix in the wee hours of Friday morning — filmmaker Leigh Janiak still has plenty of tricks and twists up her sleeve. While the trilogy has long promised to journey back to 1666 (if only so that we may finally get to meet alleged witch Sarah Fier, whose legacy has loomed large over the previous two films), Janiak’s film isn’t content to simply go back in time, but to also return the action to where it all started, at least cinematically: in 1994.
Fear Street Part Three: 1666 review – The weakest in Netflix’s trilogy still ends on a gore-fuelled high

Dir: Leigh Janiak. Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger. 18, 113 mins. Fear Street, Netflix’s new horror trilogy, has mined most of its pleasures from the realm of memory. Its first two instalments, set in 1994 and 1978, were catered to those who’d grown up reading RL Stine’s ghost stories or devoured VHS copies of Friday the 13th and Sleepaway Camp at far too young an age. But you can’t exactly say anyone is nostalgic for the year 1666. Fear Street sacrifices a large chunk of its appeal by dialling back the centuries to tell the story of Sarah Fier, the witch who trapped Shadyside in an endless cycle of violence. But there’s much more at play here, and even though Part Three is the weakest of the trilogy, director Leigh Janiak still manages to end on a high.
Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
Shout! Factory's House Of Wax [Collector's Edition] Blu-ray Review

Hilton is surprisingly decent, which wasn’t expected... In 2005, a remake of 1953's House of Wax (which was a remake of the 1933 film, Mystery of the Wax Museum) premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. A week later it was released in theaters and, eventually, grossed $70 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. It garnered a lot of attention, mainly from director Jaume Collet-Serra's (Orphan) decision to cast "influencer" Paris Hilton along with several excellent, young actors.
‘Everything Went Fine’: François Ozon’s Assisted Suicide Drama Is Too Restrained To Connect [Cannes Review]

You can never really predict what François Ozon might do next. As evidenced by his wide-ranging works, from the lush historical drama “Frantz” to the lazy summer romance “Summer of 85,” the prolific director can do just about anything with the stylistic prowess to boot. His latest, “Everything Went Fine,” comes as another surprise, not because it shocks in any way, but because it’s restrained to the point of lacking any emotion. The film perhaps has more in common with Ozon’s understated Catholic church abuse drama “By the Grace of God,” but this euthanasia tale is entirely drained of the urgency that made its closest relative so compelling.
‘Turning Red’ Trailer: Pixar’s Latest Feature Is Directed By Domee Shi, The Oscar-Winner Behind The ‘Bao’ Short

While Pixar employees have reportedly grumbled that Pixar films have been going straight to Disney+ during the pandemic and post-pandemic, the animated studio is having a banner year and is not slowing down. Having just come off the Oscar-winning “Soul” in March (which won Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score), Pixar then released “Luca,” the Italian seaside, sea-monster friendship film. While that picture was the film in question going straight to Disney+, it’s terrific and yet another winner for Disney and their studio.

