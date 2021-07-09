Cancel
Citizens group calls for rethinking of McLean Central Park upgrades amid concerns

By David Taube
tysonsreporter.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLean Citizens Association has concerns about how Fairfax County is approaching changes to McLean Central Park. The MCA board of directors approved a resolution on Wednesday (July 7) questioning the concept development plan that the Fairfax County Park Authority has proposed for the park, which would add facilities such as an amphitheater and a dog park. It called for further community input, such as a community-wide survey, notices posted in the park, and another extension of the comment period.

