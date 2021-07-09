Citizens group calls for rethinking of McLean Central Park upgrades amid concerns
The McLean Citizens Association has concerns about how Fairfax County is approaching changes to McLean Central Park. The MCA board of directors approved a resolution on Wednesday (July 7) questioning the concept development plan that the Fairfax County Park Authority has proposed for the park, which would add facilities such as an amphitheater and a dog park. It called for further community input, such as a community-wide survey, notices posted in the park, and another extension of the comment period.www.tysonsreporter.com
Comments / 0