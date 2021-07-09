Legally Blonde Almost Had a Totally Different Ending

Legally Blonde almost had an ending that paired off former enemies Elle Woods and Vivian Kensington, showing them together on a Hawaiian beach holding hands. Speaking to The New York Times, actor Jessica Cauffiel, who played Elle’s friend Margot, said, “The first ending was Elle and Vivian in Hawaii in beach chairs, drinking margaritas and holding hands. The insinuation was either they were best friends or they had gotten together romantically… I’ve been waiting for somebody to leak that for 20 years.” Another ending, according to Cauffiel, featured a musical number on the steps of the courthouse where Elle won her famous legal victory with a line of questioning on perm maintenance.