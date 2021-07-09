On Gardening: Trough gardening rocketing across country

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Whether they are the darlings of the local farmers market or just grow the juiciest tomatoes on the block, every successful gardener started somewhere. Some are probably lucky enough to have access to community-based gardening resources—a grandfather, an aunt, a neighbor who could act as a mentor and pass down knowledge acquired through years of experience. But for those who don’t know anyone who can provide serious horticultural insights (or those looking to supplement this advice), books are the best resource.