PUBG: New State Reaches New Milestone, Releases Teaser Trailer

Cover picture for the articlePUBG: New State now has amassed over 20 million pre-registrations from mobile gamers looking forward to the game, an impressive figure considering the game was only announced just a few months ago. The announcement of this milestone came alongside news that the game would soon open its pre-orders up on Apple’s App Store, too, with it only being available through Google Play since it was announced. To celebrate both of those announcements, Krafton also released a launch teaser which hopefully means that the game itself isn’t too far off from releasing for mobile devices.

