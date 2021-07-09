Cancel
Jamie Lynn Spears borrows Britney lyric for title of upcoming memoir

By Nicholas Hautman
Page Six
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Britney’s mouth to Jamie Lynn’s book jacket. Jamie Lynn Spears is set to release a memoir titled “I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out” — a nod to one of the most famous lyrics from older sister Britney Spears’ 1998 debut single, “…Baby One More Time.”. The...

pagesix.com

Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’s team would tamper with her phone to make singer believe people were ignoring her, friend claims

Britney Spears’s team allegedly changed numbers in her phone so that she would believe people were ignoring her, a friend of the singer has claimed.Michael Turchin, the husband of *NSYNC star Lance Bass, defended Bass after the former boyband member received backlash for his comments on Spears’s conservatorship.Last year, Bass – who was in *NSYNC with Spears’s former partner Justin Timberlake – opened up about his feeling towards #FreeBritney, the fan-started movement campaigning for the pop star to regain autonomy over her affairs.Bass told The Daily Podcast that people should “trust the system”, suggesting that Spears’s controversial conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPage Six

Jamie Lynn Spears writes about ‘peace’ after Britney slams family

Did Jamie Lynn Spears just respond to big sister Britney calling her out?. Jamie Lynn, 30, posted a vague message about “peace,” along with some sexy mirror selfies, just hours after Britney posted a searing social media message aimed at Jamie Lynn, their father and the pop star’s critics. “May...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
MusicBillboard

Jamie Lynn Spears Penning Memoir Scheduled for Release in Early 2022

On Friday (July 9), Spears' publisher confirmed to Billboard that the 30-year-old actress is currently working on an as-yet untitled memoir, scheduled for release in January 2022. "Jamie Lynn's book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
Books & Literaturetribuneledgernews.com

Details about Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir are 'incorrect', according to publishers

Publishers of Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir have slammed the release of "incorrect and incomplete information” regarding the book. It was revealed earlier this week that the younger sister of Britney Spears is gearing up to release a memoir titled 'I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring it Out', which takes part of its name from Britney’s hit track, ‘… Baby One More Time’.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jamie Lynn Spears Reacts to Sister Britney Spears Fiery Post Condemning Her Support

Britney Spears posted a fiery message about her family on Saturday, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, responded vaguely on Instagram. Spears mentioned her sister by name in her post, calling her out for a performance by Jamie Lynn at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she herself was honored with the Icon Award. "I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!," Spears wrote. "My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!"
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jamie Lynn Spears announces she's writing her memoir amid her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship drama

The former Zoey 101 star's book I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out is due to be released on Jan. 18, 2022. According to a description from the publisher, the book will allow the younger Spears to tell her “unfiltered story on her own terms about being a child star, becoming a teen mom, the years she stepped away from the spotlight, the terrifying ATV accident that threatened her daughter’s life, and discovering the most important elements of life: love and family.”
CelebritiesNYLON

Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Is Already Stirring Up Controversy

My current favorite meme is a picture of Jamie Lynn Spears behind bars. Though the 30-year-old actress was once beloved for her starring role on the early aughts Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, she has recently become the subject of internet scorn thanks to her perceived failure to intervene in the ongoing case of her older sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship. For many, the younger Spears is not considered a Britney ally — and as such, it’s no surprise that the world wasn’t too thrilled to hear that an upcoming memoir allegedly took its title from a Britney song.
MusicHuffingtonPost

Angry Britney Spears Declares 'I Quit' On Social Media, Attacks Sister

A clearly fed-up Britney Spears told the world Saturday “I quit!” and attacked her sister amid her battle to free herself from her father’s legal control of her professional and personal life. The pop star, 39, vowed she’s not planning a quick return to the stage as she fights to...
CelebritiesNewsweek

Jamie Lynn Spears Receives Death Threats Amid Free Britney Controversy

Jamie Lynn Spears has opened up about her and her children receiving death threats as the furor surrounding her sister Britney Spears' conservatorship mounts. The actress and mother of two, 30, took to Instagram at the weekend to share her concerns that her two young daughters have been targeted by people wishing her ill for her perceived role in her sister's situation.

