The United States needs anywhere from 5 million to 6.8 million more housing units to meet housing needs, according to a recent study by the National Association of Realtors. Home prices and rents are rising rapidly because of the severe lack of supply, says the Washington Post, and the study says low supply results from years of underbuilding. In 2009 the opposite issue burdened the market: There were too many homes for too few buyers. But with economic recovery came the increase in home prices and rents. It will require “a major national commitment to build more housing of all types” to solve the crisis, consultants wrote in the study.