Leading Off (7/9/21)

Last Month’s Power Outage Scare Blamed on Coal, Gas Plants. Thermal energy sources didn’t generate enough power in June to sustain the state’s electricity demand, forcing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to ask residents to conserve. This was the giant sigh heard ’round Texas: four months after outages left millions in the dark, we were again being asked to jack up our air conditioning before summer really got going. ERCOT, which manages the power grid, identified 1,200 plants that went offline over a six day period in June. The state had lost enough power to keep 2 million homes humming. Three-quarters of that energy came from coal and gas plants that went offline. Wind also underperformed, generating just 179 of the expected 25,121 megawatts it was expected to generate. Solar kept us online. If you’re wanting to hold someone accountable the voting box, know this: Gov. Greg Abbott has more than $55 million in campaign contributions to fight off competitors in his 2022 election campaign.