Irving, TX

Leading Off (7/9/21)

By Matt Goodman
 10 days ago

Last Month’s Power Outage Scare Blamed on Coal, Gas Plants. Thermal energy sources didn’t generate enough power in June to sustain the state’s electricity demand, forcing the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to ask residents to conserve. This was the giant sigh heard ’round Texas: four months after outages left millions in the dark, we were again being asked to jack up our air conditioning before summer really got going. ERCOT, which manages the power grid, identified 1,200 plants that went offline over a six day period in June. The state had lost enough power to keep 2 million homes humming. Three-quarters of that energy came from coal and gas plants that went offline. Wind also underperformed, generating just 179 of the expected 25,121 megawatts it was expected to generate. Solar kept us online. If you’re wanting to hold someone accountable the voting box, know this: Gov. Greg Abbott has more than $55 million in campaign contributions to fight off competitors in his 2022 election campaign.

PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

