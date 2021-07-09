Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England fan sacked after calling in sick to work but later being caught on TV

By Sinead Butler
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ONU2C_0as3Yhge00
The moment England fan Nina was caught attending the England v Denmark match when she called in sick at work (YouTube/ITV Sport)

An England fan who called in sick to work to attend the England’s semi final win at Wembley was fired from her job after being caught on TV.

Over 23.86m people would have saw Nina Farooqi, 37, and her friend cheering on the Three Lions after they won 2-1 against Denmark sending them to the Euro 2020 final where they will face Italy on Sunday.

After being offered a last-minute ticket to Wednesday’s match, Nina, a digital content producer from Ilkley, West Yorkshire, wanted to go but wasn’t convinced her work would give her the time off.

So instead she decided to pull a sickie - but with 66,000 fans in attendance at Wembley Stadium surely Nina would just blend in, right?

That’s exactly what she thought when she took the lunchtime train from Leeds to London.

However, Nina’s seat was behind a goal where her cover was ultimately blown after England’s equaliser in 39th minute.

The camera panned to Nina and her friend wearing England face paint, and hold and England flag whilst cheering and fist pumping the air in celebration.

She was notified of her impromptu TV appearance by friends who messaged her from across the globe including Australia and the US.

Nina even featured in TV presenter Stacey Dooley’s Instagram story that included her celebratory footage that was aired.

“My phone blew up. The whole world had seen me celebrating. The rational part of me thought, ‘oh no, is this going to come back to haunt me?’” Nina told The Telegraph.

“It’s mixed emotions: we’re through to the final, I’m still on that high, but I’ve also lost my job.

“My friend won the ticket in her work ballot, and knew I’d do anything to get to the game - there was no way I was going to turn it down.”

Unsurprisingly, like the tens of millions across the country, her former co-workers spotted her in the crowd.

Although she made the 6am commute back to Leeds to get to work in time on Thursday morning, Nina was told in a phone call that she had been fired, the Telegraph reported.

She said: “They said they’d seen I’d been at the game, and I was honest about why I did it. But I didn’t get any sympathy at all and they said that’s it.

Despite getting caught in the lie and losing her job, Nina says she would “do it all over again.”

“That’s their call and the consequence of what I did. There is a bit of regret, no one wants to get fired, but then also I would have hated the regret of missing out.”

Charles Taylor, director at Composite Prime, said: “It’s an exciting time for everyone in England and given the opportunity, we would have encouraged attendance to such an important football match.

“Unfortunately on this occasion our employee lied, taking one day off sick to attend the football match on Wednesday 7 July.

“This was in breach of her employment contract and so we had no choice but to take the appropriate action. As a business we value honesty and integrity, and we don’t tolerate any employee taking advantage of our policies.

“Like many businesses will be doing across the county, our staff will be having Monday morning off to hopefully recover from celebrating an England win!”

Comments / 0

Indy100

Indy100

42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Dooley
Person
Charles Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#M People#Mixed Emotions#Wembley#Uk#Instagram#Telegraph#Composite Prime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Prince Harry Made His "Intentions Clear" That He Wants Lilibet Christened at Windsor in Front of the Queen

Wondering if/when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet might be christened? Apparently, the royal couple are hoping that the event will happen at Windsor—in front of Harry's grandmother the Queen. According to The Daily Mail, Harry went ahead and made his "intentions clear" during his trip home to England for Princess Diana's statue unveiling—where he reunited with Prince William for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral.
FIFAPosted by
WOKV

Woman fired after calling in sick to attend soccer semi-finals

If you’re going to call in sick from work to attend a sporting event, you may want to stay away from cameras or you could find yourself out of a job. Nina Farooqi was a digital content coordinator whose friend was able to score tickets to the Euro 2020 semi-final soccer game on Wednesday, The Daily Mail and other media outlets reported.
newschain

Premier League star avoids driving ban after being caught speeding

Premier League star Callum Hudson-Odoi has avoided a driving ban after explaining he was running late for training when he was caught going at 90mph in a 50mph zone. The Chelsea winger, 20, admitted speeding in his black Mercedes on August 6 last year on the A3 in south-west London.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Fans are being warned of ticket scams ahead of the England semi-final.

Fans are being warned of ticket scams ahead of the England semi-final. Fans are being warned about internet ticket scammers ahead of England’s Euro 2020 semi-final match against Denmark tonight. With a 4-0 triumph over Ukraine in Rome on Saturday, England booked their spot at Wembley. The demand for tickets...
TennisPosted by
The Independent

Emma Raducanu explains how Wimbledon journey ‘caught up with me’ after being forced to retire

Emma Raducanu has explained how her fairytale week at Wimbledon “caught up with me” after she retired in the fourth round on medical grounds. The 18-year-old’s sensational performances captured the hearts of British tennis fans but her journey came to an anti-climactic end on Centre Court when she departed with breathing difficulties, ceding the match to Australian opponent Ajla Tomljanovic who was leading by a set and 3-0. In a statement on Tuesday, Raducanu said she was feeling “much better” and explained that she had felt dizzy.“I was playing the best tennis of my life in front of an...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Call your boss, you're not going into work tomorrow': ITV's Sam Matterface is likened to 1966 pundit Kenneth Wolstenholme over his rallying cry for England fans to take today off... and supporters have done just that

England fans last night got an unexpected treat when commentator Sam Matterface said they could 'have the day off' after the Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020. The clearly elated commentator, 43, launched into an emotive monologue as England closed in on a 2-1 extra-time victory against Denmark in yesterday's semi-final.
SportsPosted by
SPORTbible

Boss Who Sacked England Fan Over 'Sickie' Releases Strong Statement

The boss of an England fan who pulled a sickie to attend England vs. Denmark has released a strong statement regarding the employee's sacking. Nina Farooqi, who works as a Digital Content Producer for Composite Prime, was sacked after being caught on TV during England's famous 2-1 victory over Denmark on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy