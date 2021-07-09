Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Body of missing British teacher Alice Hodgkinson found in Japan

By Lamiat Sabin
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlYVX_0as3YfvC00

The body of a British teacher in Japan has been found eight days after she was reported missing.

Alice Hodgkinson, 28, from Nottingham, was reported missing on 1 July after she did not attend work at an English language school in Tokyo.

Police in Japan are not looking for anyone in connection with her death, which is being treated as suicide, according to her family.

The location where her body was found has not been disclosed, and her family said they want to repatriate her body as soon as possible.

Ms Hodgkinson’s father, Stephen, a retired computer software engineer, said that the family were “at a complete loss” after receiving the “worst news imaginable” from police in Japan, and that her mother, Julie, an NHS worker, is “beside herself with grief”.

He last spoke to Ms Hodgkinson on 30 June via Skype and said there was “no indication that anything was wrong”. He had previously said that the pair spoke “pretty regularly”.

Police in Japan have said that they visited Ms Hodgkinson’s apartment and had to break down the door to enter. They did not find her there but they found a note addressed to her father and her brother.

The contents of the note have not been disclosed. At the time her father had told The Guardian that the note left to the family had indicated she may have been “in a distressed state”.

Ms Hodgkinson, who graduated from Edinburgh University with a master’s degree in psychology, moved to Japan in March last year.

She had been living in the city of Yokohama, Japan’s second-most populous city, which is around 20 miles south of Tokyo. She had commuted to the capital to teach at a school run by the British-owned chain Shane English Schools.

The school alerted her father to her disappearance last week after she had not turned up to work for a few days.

Her brother Peter had made missing posters for people to share on social media.

At the time of her disappearance, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office had said that it was working with authorities in Japan.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

180K+
Followers
90K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Tokyo#British#Nhs#Skype#Edinburgh University#Shane English Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

5-Day-Old Baby's Toes Eaten Away By Rodents After Infant Dumped In Bushes

A 5-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in the bushes near a village in India. Authorities said Thursday some rodents had eaten away two toes of both the legs of the child. The baby was rescued by officials of the District Child Protection Unit of Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the state of Andhra Pradesh after they received information about the abandoned child, media outlet The Hindu reported.
Health ServicesInternational Business Times

Two Bodies Found After Japan Landslide Sweeps Away Homes

Two bodies were found after a huge landslide at a resort town in central Japan swept away homes on Saturday following days of heavy rain, with around 20 people still missing, officials said. Television footage showed a torrent of mud obliterating buildings as it crashed down a hillside in Atami,...
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

Snake Bites 5-Year-Old Sleeping Inside Home, Child Dies Before Receiving Treatment

A 5-year-old boy in India died after he was bitten by a snake while he was sleeping inside his home. The child, who lived in the state of Rajasthan, was rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries due to delay in treatment, his family alleged. According to The Times of India, the victim, identified as Rishi Singh, was first taken to a government-run hospital; however, no doctors were available there.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Elderly Woman Beheaded Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft; Decapitated Body Found

The decapitated body of a 62-year-old woman was found near her village in India over the weekend. Police said she was allegedly beheaded over accusations she had been practicing witchcraft. Two people have been detained over the incident, and a police investigation is underway. A 62-year-old woman in the Indian...
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy