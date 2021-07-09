Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schumer warns August recess in danger as infrastructure work piles up

By Alexander Bolton
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHC9V_0as3YcH100
© Greg Nash

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned colleagues in a letter Friday to be prepared to work long nights, over the weekends and into the scheduled August recess so that they can finish work on a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a budget resolution.

“My intention for this work period is for the Senate to consider both the bipartisan infrastructure legislation and a budget resolution with reconciliation instructions, which is the first step for passing legislation through the reconciliation process,” Schumer wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter.

“Please be advised that time is of the essence and we have a lot of work to do. Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends, and remaining in Washington into the previously-scheduled August state work period,” Schumer warned.

The Hill previously reported the Senate could bring a bipartisan infrastructure bill, which has the tentative support of a bipartisan group of 21 senators, to the floor the week of July 19.

President Biden and a group of five moderate Republican and Democratic negotiators struck a deal in late June on a framework that would spend $1.2 trillion over the next eight years on infrastructure.

Schumer said Friday that the White House and bipartisan negotiators have worked “tirelessly” to turn their agreement into legislation and thanked senators and staff “for their hard work during the July 4th holiday.”

“When the Senate returns to session, we will keep working to pass President Biden’s American Jobs and Families Plan. As I have said for weeks, discussions about infrastructure have continued steadily along two tracks,” Schumer wrote to colleagues.

“On the bipartisan infrastructure track, our committees are working tirelessly with the White House and the bipartisan infrastructure group to turn their recent agreement into legislation,” he wrote.

“On the second track, the Senate Budget Committee continues their work on a FY 2022 Budget Resolution to enact the remaining elements of the American Jobs and Families Plan — especially provisions on climate change, health care and the caring economy,” he added.

Schumer’s ambitious agenda for the upcoming work period means it’s likely that senators will stay in Washington beyond the scheduled start of the August recess, which is Monday, Aug. 9.

Passing a Senate budget resolution usually takes a week and requires senators to slog their way through a time-consuming floor debate and vote-a-rama, when the minority party has the power to offer an unlimited number of amendments to slow the process down and force majority members to take tough votes.

For senators to stick to their schedule of leaving town by the start of the second weekend of August, they would have to finish floor consideration of the bipartisan infrastructure package in two weeks — assuming a July 19 start of debate on the bipartisan infrastructure plan — and then wrap up the budget resolution the first week in August.

Passing a budget resolution would set the stage for a reconciliation process allowing Democratic leaders to pass a bigger infrastructure package with only Democratic votes, but they couldn’t afford a single defection.

Schumer will have to juggle the competing political priorities of moderate and liberal Democratic colleagues who have different ideas over how much to spend on infrastructure.

Liberals such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) have demanded a guarantee that a scaled-down bipartisan infrastructure bill and a larger reconciliation bill, with significant new spending to expand access to child care and address climate change, are welded together and have equal chance of being signed into law.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a key centrist, has declined to commit to supporting a reconciliation bill that has yet to be drafted but has also acknowledged that Democrats are likely to pass a second infrastructure bill under the reconciliation process.

Adding to the “To Do” list, Schumer said he may bring S1, the For the People Act, which would overhaul election laws, back to the floor. It’s a top priority of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and many other Democrats.

“I want to be very clear: last month’s vote represented the starting gun—not the finish line—in our fight to protect our democracy,” Schumer wrote Friday, noting that Klobuchar plans to hold a field hearing in Georgia to examine the impact of recently enacted state election reforms.

“As majority leader, I reserve the right to bring back voting rights and democracy reform legislation for another vote on the Senate floor,” he wrote.

“We still have a lot more important work to do and the items outlined in this letter do not represent an exhaustive list as there could be more that the Senate considers this work period,” Schumer wrote.

Comments / 5

The Hill

The Hill

272K+
Followers
28K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ed Markey
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Democrats#Economy#Republican#Democratic#The White House#Fy 2022 Budget Resolution#The Minority Party#D Ore#Senate Rules Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
White House
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Why Democrats' $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is a losing game

This week, President Biden and congressional Democrats released their $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan. Democrats have lauded this proposal as a progressive bill that would produce change in American society on par with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal or Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society. The progressive budget proposal vastly expands governmental social,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Key Republican says no IRS pay-fors in infrastructure bill

Republican Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) on Sunday said the bipartisan infrastructure bill will not include improving IRS enforcement of existing laws as a way to fund the new investments. Portman, during an interview with host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said stronger IRS enforcement of the existing...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Republicans blast Chuck Schumer deadline for infrastructure vote

​GOP senators pushed back against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer ​for ​scheduling test votes Wednesday on a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and a $3.5 ​trillion budget package, saying there are too many lingering questions — including how they will be paid for and what’s in them. “How can I...
Posted by
NBC News

Schumer eyes infrastructure vote, pressuring bipartisan negotiators to agree

WASHINGTON — With time running short for Congress to make good on President Joe Biden's economic agenda, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is attempting to force negotiators into a final agreement on infrastructure by next week. Schumer said Thursday he wanted a crucial procedural vote on the major bipartisan infrastructure...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden seeks to prove his skeptics wrong

President Biden is entering a critical stretch with momentum as he tries to get an ambitious $4 trillion economic agenda passed through Congress. Biden is rallying Democrats behind a $3.5 trillion budget package as the Treasury Department pumps billions in expanded child tax credit payments to millions of American families, providing an opportunity for Biden to once again tout his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Portman rips 'arbitrary deadline of Wednesday' on infrastructure

Republican Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) criticized the decision to set a preliminary vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill for Wednesday, calling the date an “arbitrary deadline.”. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday announced that the upper chamber will vote to open debate on the bipartisan infrastructure package on...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

GOP joins Dems in taking on Big Pharma

Senators working to keep the bipartisan infrastructure deal alive are zeroing in on Medicare prescription drug rebate formulas to offset up to $60 billion of the $1.2 trillion package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Targeting those funds puts the bipartisan infrastructure plan in competition with...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Apocalypse now

CHAOS AT NATS GAME — WaPo: “Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended after multiple gunshots were fired outside Nationals Park in a chaotic scene that ended with fans on the field and in the dugouts. The shooting happened on South Capitol Street, near an entrance to the stadium.” Police said there were three victims, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Story with video of the scene.
Congress & CourtsLongview News-Journal

Schlundt: The filibuster’s long record

Change can be challenging, particularly in the political arena. A deeply rooted history only adds to that challenge. The filibuster is an excellent case in point. It allows senators to prohibit a bill from being voted upon, unless three-fifths of the Senate vote to limit and then close the debate, referred to as invoking cloture. The filibuster has been critiqued as obstructing democratic ideals and hailed as enhancing them.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Now, immigration reform is infrastructure

Senate Democrats are looking to include immigration reform as part of a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Despite their trying to squeeze in as much reckless liberal policy as possible, it appears they forgot the rules of reconciliation measures. To review: Budget reconciliation allows Congress to avoid the 60-vote, filibuster-proof...

Comments / 5

Community Policy