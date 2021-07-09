Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Heidi Moneymaker Gets Her Kicks (And Punches) Being Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Stunt Double - Exclusive Interview

By Tim Lammers
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. As one of the most prolific stunt performers in the movie and TV business, Heidi Moneymaker has been involved in several blockbuster franchises over the past two decades. In fact, her stunt resume for the first dozen years alone included several smash films, from "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," and War of the Worlds" to "Mission: Impossible III," "Fast & Furious" and the big-screen reboot of "Star Trek."

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joss Whedon
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#Stunts#Mcu#Russian#The Red Guardian#Espn#Looper Moneymaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’: James Gunn Teases ‘A Heavier Story’

Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn alluded to the upcoming third film’s emotional story while talking about its script. Filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin filming later this year as James Gunn wraps up work in the DC universe with Peacemaker. Gunn has noted that the upcoming third film will be the last and it sounds like it will end with plenty of emotional beats.
MoviesCNET

Black Widow review: Slick Marvel superspy action carried by perfect cast

This could be superspy Black Widow's toughest assignment yet. Two years ago the Marvel Cinematic Universe built up to an interstellar Endgame bursting with a galaxy of superhero stars. How can a spy flick with no superpowers follow that? This impossible mission needs the right agents for the job -- and by surrounding Scarlett Johansson with a pitch-perfect cast of new faces, Black Widow reveals what Marvel does best.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow

FAIRFIELD — Natasha Romanoff must confront her past in hopes of a future with the Avengers in “Black Widow.”. Scarlett Johansson stars. In this outing, she finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. She’s also being pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down. It’s rated PG-13.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK WIDOW's Legacy - Pop Jedi Digs In Ahead Of Scarlett Johansson's Upcoming Solo Film!

It's Tuesday, and that means a new Pop Jedi episode has landed over on CBM's YouTube channel!. With this week's upcoming release of Scarlett Johansson's solo Black Widow film, the Pop Jedi Order has decided to celebrate by opening the red ledger and honoring the cinematic legacy of one of the original Avengers; Natasha Romanoff A.K.A. "Black Widow". They've sprinkled in a little bit of pop culture news as well for good measure!
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

‘Black Widow’ review: A Marvel showcase for Scarlett Johansson’s Russian super-assassin. And her kid sister!

On the whole I’d rather watch a few more episodes of “Loki.” But “Black Widow” is pretty good Marvel, with an excellent cast, the usual generic third-act destruction and a bonus plot twist. After standing around doing not much in most of her previous appearances as Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson finally secures her stand-alone showcase, a decade late. And then her movie’s purloined by Florence Pugh.
MoviesSFGate

'Black Widow' Stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh on Their Epic Journey and Natasha's Final Bow

The “Black Widow” movie — in the works at Marvel Studios for more than a decade — is many things: It’s an accomplished action-thriller, a family dramedy, and even a rumination on the trafficking of girls and women. It’s the (likely) farewell to the Black Widow character for Scarlett Johansson, who has played Natasha Romanoff since 2010’s “Iron Man 2.” And it also introduces the prodigious talents of director Cate Shortland to Marvel’s massive audience, while showcasing the attention-grabbing, heartfelt performances of Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour as Natasha’s make-shift family — assembled at first in malfeasance by Russian evildoers, but later remade and then solidified by love in “Black Widow.”
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

'As a woman you have to be your own ally – we are undermined, underserved, under-appreciated and underpaid': Black Widow’s Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh kick sexism in the balls

In the latest monthly column, Josh Smith Meets…Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as they open up about becoming their own allies in a sexist world…. Superhero movies have long been the arena for celebrating male power. But then came the record breaking Wonder Woman, the highflying Captain Marvel and now the Avenger herself, Scarlett Johansson has graduated to having her own Marvel movie franchise, Black Widow, and she’s employed a new gen hero too, Florence Pugh’s Yelena. And it’s about bloody time!
MoviesKTSA

Scarlett Johansson on breaking down her Black Widow character, she’s “really reckoning with the trauma”

Not everything in life — or movies — is black and white, there can be some gray areas, which is a big part of Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow character’s past. The 36-year-old actress stars as Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Marvel film that takes a deep dive into her background. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the movie, which she says is one of her “greatest accomplishments,” she elaborated on the struggles that her character is faced with.
Movies/Film

‘Black Widow’ Director Cate Shortland Was Unsure of the Whole Superhero Movie Thing, Tried Dodging Scarlett Johansson’s Calls

At first glance, Cate Shortland is not the obvious choice to direct a superhero movie — her three prior films are dark dramas about women in complex, distressing situations. And while Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is a complicated character with her fair share of tragedy, MCU movies have a history of skirting past darkness with levity and humor. So how did Shortland end up directing the long-awaited Black Widow solo movie?
MoviesETOnline.com

Scarlett Johansson on Deconstructing Natasha Romanoff and EPing 'Black Widow' (Exclusive)

Black Widow one of Scarlett Johansson's "greatest accomplishments" thus far, the actress will proudly tell you. Twenty-three MCU movies in, nearly half of which feature appearances from her superspy-turned-Avenger, Johansson is toplining her own solo film and doing so as an executive producer, becoming the first original Avenger to earn that distinction on their standalone project.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Black Widow: Florence Pugh Credits Fight Scenes in the Marvel Movie for Getting to Know Scarlett Johansson

Actress Florence Pugh has credited the fight sequence in Black Widow with helping her to know Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson. Pugh portrays Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and she said that the upcoming movie is so action-packed, it didn’t take long before the two were forced to start getting physical with one another, reports aceshowbiz.com. She said: “Within two days of knowing Scarlett, I was ramming her into a door frame or kitchen counter. It was the best way to get to know someone pretty quick — just fight them for a week.” Black Widow Movie Review: Scarlett Johansson’s MCU Character Gets A Befitting Stand-A-Alone Feature, Feel Critics.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The screenwriter of Black Widow felt guilty after writing the post-credits scene

Why did Black Widow screenwriter Eric Pearson feel guilty after writing the film’s post-credits scene? (Spoilers notice) Sometimes a screenwriter sits at a movie premiere and watches a movie that doesn’t really reflect their work. That’s not the case with veteran Marvel screenwriter Eric Pearson, who has been fortunate enough to be intimately involved in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, she spent time on set and in rehearsals for both films, allowing her to write better for stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbor, and Rachel Weisz.
MoviesEW.com

Black Widow actor confirms X-Men Easter egg you probably missed

Warning: Minor spoilers from Black Widow are discussed in this article. A mutant has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and most people didn't even realize. It turns out Black Widow featured an X-Men Easter egg that further shows how Disney's Marvel Studios is incorporating elements from those Fox-Marvel properties it acquired when the Mouse House purchased 21st Century Fox properties in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy