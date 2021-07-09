Heidi Moneymaker Gets Her Kicks (And Punches) Being Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Stunt Double - Exclusive Interview

Actress Florence Pugh has credited the fight sequence in Black Widow with helping her to know Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson. Pugh portrays Yelena Belova in Black Widow, and she said that the upcoming movie is so action-packed, it didn’t take long before the two were forced to start getting physical with one another, reports aceshowbiz.com. She said: “Within two days of knowing Scarlett, I was ramming her into a door frame or kitchen counter. It was the best way to get to know someone pretty quick — just fight them for a week.” Black Widow Movie Review: Scarlett Johansson’s MCU Character Gets A Befitting Stand-A-Alone Feature, Feel Critics.