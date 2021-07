OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Bradley Zimmer had three hits including a home run on All-Star Chris Bassitt’s first pitch, and Cleveland beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 on Sunday. Daniel Johnson, who grew up about 30 minutes north of the Coliseum and had a group of family and friends in attendance, connected for his first career home run and made a sparkling defensive play to help Cleveland win its fifth in six games.