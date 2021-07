To hear the 49ers tell it, Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury history is the reason they made such a mighty swing to move up to No. 3 in this year’s draft where they selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. The veteran QB’s 23 games missed over the last three seasons has catalyzed a pair of abysmal finishes with a Super Bowl run sandwiched in between. While the injuries certainly played a role in the 49ers’ leap up the draft board, Garoppolo’s absence from an NFL Wire list of the top 15 quarterbacks in the league underscores a much bigger reason the team dealt a trio of first-round picks to jump from No. 12 to No. 3.