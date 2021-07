The Jacks Creek Community Club has selected two third graders to be honored with $100 each. The club has been recognizing one third grade student from each of the two classrooms for several years now, except for last year due to the virus. Hannah Mitchell and Braylen Stewart are the two honorees for the 2020-21 school year. Hannah is the daughter of Jacqueline and Raymond Mitchell, and Braylin is the son of Ashley and Nick Stewart.