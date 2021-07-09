VCFD vs. VCPD Face Off For Annual Softball Game

Hold onto your hats (and don’t even THINK about stealing a base): the 3rd Annual Valley City Police Department vs. Valley City Fire Department Softball Game is returning this weekend. As part of the Valley city Parks and Recreation July Celebration, the VCFD and VCPD two community agencies will take to Tharaldson field to take one another on in a game of friendly competition on July 11th at 2 p.m. Victory come with bragging rights and a traveling trophy, but the low-key event sees friends and neighbors goofing around, having fun and taking a break from their day-to-day rigmarole—which is no walk in the park as emergency responders.