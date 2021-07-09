Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Police cite man who was injured by fireworks

Times News
 10 days ago

A man who was injured while setting off fireworks and has been cited by police. Pocono Mountain Regional police said on July 4 officers were dispatched to a residence along Summit Drive in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, to assist ambulance personnel in a firework related injury. On scene officers observed a large gathering and aerial fireworks being discharged. Police learned that Antonio Giannelli, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, had suffered injuries and burns after he attempted to launch a rocket from his groin. Giannelli was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a area hospital.

www.tnonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Firework#Medical Helicopter#Pocono#Wilkes Barre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Tennessee StateWREG

Tennessee man charged after fireworks launched at police helicopter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been charged with endangering police officers after a firework was launched at a Nashville Police helicopter. Nashville police say a detective saw a man look up at the helicopter, go to his car to get a mortar tube and then fire a firework at the craft. The helicopter was working a street racing initiative at the time.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

Police: Man injured in shooting Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting in north Baton Rouge early Tuesday morning. According to a representative with the Baton Rouge Police Department, a man was shot sometime before 4 a.m. and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say after the man was shot he went to a...
Grand Island, NEfoxnebraska.com

Grand Island Police seeking person who burglarized fireworks stand

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are looking for a person who burglarized a fireworks stand sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to GIPD, an officer was called shortly before 9 a.m. to the Marv’s Fireworks stand in the Sonic parking lot at 805 N. Diers Ave. Marv’s reported that an unknown person cut the lock to their stand and stole $3,500 worth of fireworks.
Des Moines, IAtheperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly injures West Des Moines police officers

A Des Moines man was arrested Monday night after he he allegedly injured two West Des Moines Police Department officers while resisting detainment. Christian Sanchez-Castillo, 22, of 1913 E. 24th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of interference with official acts-bodily injury. The incident began about 8:15 p.m....
Atlanta, GACBS 46

Police: Fight ends in shooting in Buckhead, man injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in Buckhead sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:28 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road. When Atlanta police arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police reported he was alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Newport News, VADaily Press

Man shot to death, woman seriously injured in Newport News, police say

NEWPORT NEWS — Police are investigation a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a 21-year-old woman Monday in downtown Newport News. Dispatchers received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a shooting in the first block of 28th Street, near West Avenue. Officers found Brian Austin Moore, of Hampton, and a 21-year-old woman from Washington, D.C., had been shot.
Eugene, ORKVAL

Police: Improvised fireworks explode, tear off Eugene man's fingers

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was injured after an improvised firework exploded, severely injuring his hand early July 5. The explosion took place at a residence in the 1300 block of Chambers Street. Eugene Police Fireworks Patrol and Eugene Springfield Fire responded. An adult male was immediately transported, and EPD fireworks patrol conducted a welfare check for other victims. No other victims were located.
Emlenton, PAexplore venango

Police Release Details of Route 322 Crash That Injured Emlenton Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that injured an Emlenton man on Route 322 late last month. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:33 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, on US 322 at its intersection with Carry Lane, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
Rockland County, NYdailyvoice.com

Man Injured In Deck Collapse At Rockland Home, Police Say

One person has been injured after a second-story deck collapsed in the Hudson Valley. The incident took place around 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 14 in Rockland County at a residential home in the Hillcrest area of the Town of Ramapo. One 58-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by Spring...
Pharr, TXKRGV

Police chief: Woman dead, man injured after ATV crash in Pharr

A woman in her 20s is dead and a man is injured after an ATV crash in Pharr Sunday night, according to Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey. Police say the man was driving. Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. This is a developing story. Check...
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Police: Man found severely injured near Kan. hotel property

Police are investigating a case as aggravated battery after a Salina man was found severely injured Friday. Just before 3:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the Travelers Lodge, 254 S. Broadway Boulevard, for the report of a disorderly subject who refused to leave, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester. A...

Comments / 0

Community Policy