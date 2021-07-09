Police cite man who was injured by fireworks

A man who was injured while setting off fireworks and has been cited by police. Pocono Mountain Regional police said on July 4 officers were dispatched to a residence along Summit Drive in Mount Pocono, Monroe County, to assist ambulance personnel in a firework related injury. On scene officers observed a large gathering and aerial fireworks being discharged. Police learned that Antonio Giannelli, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, had suffered injuries and burns after he attempted to launch a rocket from his groin. Giannelli was flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a area hospital.