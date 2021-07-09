Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Sibley Days to be Held on Saturday, July 10th

By Special to Times-Record
Times-Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Annual Sibley Days celebration will be held throughout the day on Saturday, July 10th. The festivities begin with a 9-10 a.m. kids fishing derby at the city park for children ages 12 and under. Then at 10 a.m., kiddos enjoy the kids carnival, coins in the sand hunt, and making tie-dye t-shirts. The carnival and related activities are for children 12 and under, and kids can either bring their own white t-shirt to dye or purchase one on site for a small fee. The dye is being provided by Crystal’s Classic Creations. After the carnival and other kids events wrap up at 11 a.m., hot dogs and ice cream will be served. Then, the parade begins at 1 p.m., featuring many unique entries.

www.times-online.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Carnival#Fishing Derby#Ice Cream#The Annual Sibley Days
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Posted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Posted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
FOXBusiness

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos 'ready' for historic launch on New Shepard

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Monday, one day before his trip on the aerospace company’s New Shepard rocket for its first-ever crewed launch, saying he is "very excited." "We’re ready. The vehicle is ready," the Amazon founder told Cavuto on Monday speaking form...
CBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday formally prohibited federal prosecutors from seizing the records of journalists in leak investigations, with limited exceptions, reversing years of department policy. The new policy largely codifies the commitment Garland made in June, when he said the Justice Department would abandon the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy