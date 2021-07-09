Sibley Days to be Held on Saturday, July 10th

The Annual Sibley Days celebration will be held throughout the day on Saturday, July 10th. The festivities begin with a 9-10 a.m. kids fishing derby at the city park for children ages 12 and under. Then at 10 a.m., kiddos enjoy the kids carnival, coins in the sand hunt, and making tie-dye t-shirts. The carnival and related activities are for children 12 and under, and kids can either bring their own white t-shirt to dye or purchase one on site for a small fee. The dye is being provided by Crystal’s Classic Creations. After the carnival and other kids events wrap up at 11 a.m., hot dogs and ice cream will be served. Then, the parade begins at 1 p.m., featuring many unique entries.