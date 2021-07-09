Fern Ridge State police report on charges
State police at Fern Ridge reported on the following arrests made by troopers:. Jose Sosa, 47, of East Stroudsburg, is facing theft and related charges following an incident that occurred at 10:45 a.m. on June 11 at the UniMart service station located at Weir Lake Road and Route 209, in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Troopers said Sosa was seen in the mart taking the wallet of a 23-year-old man from Saylorsburg. Charges have been filed.www.tnonline.com
