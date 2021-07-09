Cancel
Augusta, GA

Hot with PM/Evening T-storms

By Jane Minar
wfxg.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Clouds with a bit of sunshine open up the day with sunshine winning out by mid-morning. It's warm and muggy, temperatures begin in the mid 70s. It will be hot today, highs jump to the mid 90s with a heat index near 102° this afternoon. By and after 4PM, isolated to scattered t-storms will roll through the CSRA. A few heavy downpours and lightning will be the main hazards. Any t-storm activity will end by sundown. Tonight will be mild and partly cloudy.

