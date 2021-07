EUR/USD is fluctuating in a very tight range on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 92.70. Consumer confidence in the US weakened in July. The EUR/USD pair is having a difficult time finding direction on Friday as investors pay little to no attention to the latest data releases from the US. At the moment, the pair is down 0.07% on the day at 1.1803 and remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since late March.