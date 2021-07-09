Cancel
Well Funded Transportation Networks Promote Economic Development

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite evidence that "any employer, big or small, stands to benefit from an improved transportation network that shortens commutes," transportation and access have remained low priorities in economic development strategies, writes David Zipper in Bloomberg CityLab. Rather than focusing on creating effective transit networks that benefit all users, "business attraction remains a linchpin of local economic development, a field whose emphasis on tax breaks, real estate development and job training can seem frozen in time."

www.planetizen.com

#Economic Development#Infrastructure#Bloomberg Citylab
