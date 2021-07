If you’re planning to drive off into the sunset with your buddies for a summer adventure on wheels, you’ll want to load up the car with essentials and pack your playlists to make it the ultimate road trip. Our guide includes drinks, snacks and gear from local brands so you can take a bit of Austin with you. There’s also plenty of recommended podcasts to help pass the time while you’re on the road and enough new music to give you a stellar soundtrack for making memories. Drive safe!