She is arguably the most dynamic gymnast of all time and is set to bring down the curtain on her glittering Olympic career in Tokyo.Simone Biles may stand at only 4ft 8 tall, but the 24-year-old is one of world sport’s biggest stars.She won four Olympic gold medals at Rio in 2016 in the team event, the individual all-around, the vault, and the floor exercise, as well as a bronze medal in the balance beam.And in doing so, she set an American record for the most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single games.Biles, who has a combined...