To Drench, or Not Drench

We are getting crazy amounts of rainfall this week and that means that pretty soon, yards will be filling up with weeds that have sucked up all that cloud juice and all the areas of standing water will be buzzing with mosquito babies just waiting to mature enough to suck all your blood whenever you stand outside for more than two minutes. So how do you prevent getting those little garden vampires in the first place, and if you get them, how do you keep from getting bitten?