18 New Door County Restaurants to Check out in 2021

Maybe it was all the downtime people had to dream up new restaurant concepts and business plans during the pandemic’s shelter-in-place days. Maybe it was our eagerness to return to bustling dining rooms, cozy cafes and local hangouts. Maybe it was a desire to try something new and experimental, or a need to make ends meet. Whatever the catalysts, the result is a boom in new dining options around the county this summer, offering something for every palate and expanding the social scene. Which ones will you add to your summer bucket list?