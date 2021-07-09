Cancel
Politics

Rules for transgender student athletes & critical race theory among Governor Abbott’s agenda items for special legislative session

By brownwoodnews staff
brownwoodnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation that identifies eleven agenda items for the Special Session that began at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 8. “The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Governor Abbott. “Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans. These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass this legislation as we build a brighter future for all who call Texas home.”

Greg Abbott
#Transgender People#Race#Legislature#Texans#The Lone Star State#Social Media#Regular Session#The Texas Senate#House
