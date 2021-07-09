Ask George: Where are fresh shrimp available in St. Louis?
Where are fresh shrimp available in St. Louis? —Archie M., St. Louis. Any seafood fan who’s visited a coastal area has no doubt experienced the wondrous bounty offloaded daily, including wild-caught shrimp from several species. White, brown, pink, spot prawns, Royal Reds, head-on, head-off—it doesn’t matter; the taste and especially the texture are so different than their frozen cousins that you won’t miss an opportunity to repeat the adventure.www.stlmag.com
