Ephraim’s History Speaks Series Returns
The Ephraim Historical Foundation is bringing back History Speaks, a program designed for adults and older youth. The scheduled programs are “History Mysteries,” July 13, 5-7 pm, at the Iverson House; “Camp Meenahga Collection,” July 20, 10:30 am – 1 pm, at the Anderson Barn; “Curtain’s Up at Northern Sky Theater,” July 28, 7:30-8:30 pm, at the Ephraim Village Hall; “Preserving Family Artifacts and Photos,” Aug. 4, 7:30-8:30 pm, at the Ephraim Village Hall; and “Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research’s Amazing Film and Theater Collection,” Aug. 11, 7:30-8:30 pm, at the Ephraim Village Hall.doorcountypulse.com
Comments / 0