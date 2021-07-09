Cancel
Ephraim, WI

Ephraim’s History Speaks Series Returns

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 9 days ago

The Ephraim Historical Foundation is bringing back History Speaks, a program designed for adults and older youth. The scheduled programs are “History Mysteries,” July 13, 5-7 pm, at the Iverson House; “Camp Meenahga Collection,” July 20, 10:30 am – 1 pm, at the Anderson Barn; “Curtain’s Up at Northern Sky Theater,” July 28, 7:30-8:30 pm, at the Ephraim Village Hall; “Preserving Family Artifacts and Photos,” Aug. 4, 7:30-8:30 pm, at the Ephraim Village Hall; and “Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research’s Amazing Film and Theater Collection,” Aug. 11, 7:30-8:30 pm, at the Ephraim Village Hall.

