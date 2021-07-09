Spotlight on Enrolled Agent Adam Markowitz

Our Spotlight series highlights the careers and lives of tax professionals across the globe. This week’s spotlight is on Adam Markowitz, EA. With a background in sports journalism, Markowitz didn’t originally have accounting on his radar: his dad was never home during tax season, and Markowitz assumed the job was incredibly boring. But his dad—who he describes as his best friend—encouraged him to give it a try and he did, joining Howard L Markowitz PA CPA in 2007. Markowitz realized that he liked helping clients, and looked forward to going to work. He became an IRS-licensed enrolled agent (EA) in 2018 and has proudly assumed the torch from his CPA father as the face of the business.