Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Jim Morrison Documentary Coming From Jam, Inc. and Gunpowder & Sky: Exclusive

By Melinda Newman
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Jim Morrison has been known as the leather trousers-clad Dionysian rock star, the Greek god handsome, amazing singer, shaman and performer. But Jim was a polymath. Jim was a poet and a writer and a filmmaker long before he ever thought about music,” says Jeff Jampol, CEO of Jampol Artist Management (JAM, Inc.), which oversees the legacies of such acts as The Doors, Janis Joplin, and John Lee Hooker. “All these decades everybody talked about Jim Morrison the rock star, which he certainly was. But we really felt it was time to even the playing field and talk about these other aspects of Jim, which were either not as known or celebrated or discussed.”

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Aimee Mann
Person
John Lee Hooker
Person
Oliver Stone
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Jeff Pollack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Art#Poetry#Jam Inc#Gunpowder Sky#Dionysian#Greek#Jampol Artist Management#The Doors#Jam Inc#Fourscore Entertainment#The Collected Works#Harpercollins Publishers#Morrison Jampol#Smell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Jim Morrison: Mystery Still Surrounds The Doors Singer's Death 50 Years Later

Saturday, July 3 2021 was the 50th anniversary of singer Jim Morrison's death, and there are still some major mysteries surrounding his passing. Morrison, the lead singer of the band The Doors was just 27 years old when he passed away in Paris, France in 1971. Scroll down for an overview of his death and the lingering questions fans still have about it.
MusicPeople

Did This French Aristocrat Have a Hand in the Deaths of Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin and Other '60s Icons?

Jim Morrison was found dead in the bathtub of his Paris apartment in the early morning hours of July 3, 1971 at age 27. Beyond those few facts, little else is agreed upon. A French medical examiner ruled that a heart attack ended the life of the Doors frontman, but no autopsy was ever performed. Fifty years later, fans continue to question the official story. Morrison's death has become the rock 'n' roll equivalent of the JFK assassination, spawning a dizzying array of legends that mix fact and myth. Finding the truth at the heart of these wildly divergent tales becomes less possible with each passing year, but amidst the confusion and misinformation, one man's name appears with notable regularity.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

50 Years Later: Jim Morrison Remembered

It was 50 years ago Saturday (July 3rd, 1971) that Jim Morrison was found dead in the bathtub of his apartment in Paris, France by his longtime companion, Pamela Courson. The local coroner ruled the official cause of death for the 27-year-old Doors frontman as “heart attack induced by respiratory problems.” Morrison was buried in Paris's Pere Lachaise Cemetery on July 9th of that year.
MusicPosted by
AFP

'Not the end': Fans mark 50 years since Jim Morrison's death

Rockers old and young cried, shared a drink and perhaps even a joint in a stylishly overgrown cemetery in Paris on Saturday, marking 50 years since the death of 1960s icon Jim Morrison.  He and his friend both wear T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan "Old Rockers Never Die", but he pointed to another iconic slogan on the shirt, "Light My Fire".
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jim Morrison

Fans Honor Jim Morrison in Paris 50 Years After His Death. Paris on Saturday was the only place to be for die-hard Jim Morrison fans. Fifty years after his death at age 27, rock music lovers from France and across the world came to the…. How 1970s “It” Girl Eve...
Moviesloudersound.com

Scott Weiland's story to be turned into a Hollywood movie

Not Dead And Not For Sale, the 2011 autobiography of late Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver singer Scott Weiland, is to be turned into a film entitled Paper Heart. Movie rights to the book have been picked up by Los Angeles production company Dark Pictures and producer Orian Williams, perhaps best known for Control, the biographical film about Joy Division's Ian Curtis. Jennifer Erwin, a Stone Temple Pilots fan who co-founded Dark Pictures with former FBI special agent Anne Beagan, will write the script.
MusicThe Guardian

‘Weird and wonderful’ fans mourn Jim Morrison in Paris, 50 years on

Under a grey and menacing sky, fans gathered at Paris’s Père Lachaise cemetery on Saturday to pay tribute to 1960s rock singer Jim Morrison on the 50th anniversary of his sudden death. They came despite the threatened – and eventually real – downpour to lay flowers on the stone grave...
TV & VideosBillboard

Rick Rubin Inks Overall TV and Film Deal With Endeavor Content

The pact arrives just ahead of the premiere of the legendary music producer's Hulu docuseries 'McCartney 3, 2, 1' with Paul McCartney. Legendary music producer Rick Rubin is extending his reach to TV and film via an overall deal with Endeavor Content. Under the deal, Rubin will expand his Shangri...
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Jim Morrison Dies at Only 27-Years-Old in 1971

“No one here gets out alive.” It was the far-too-real and dark words of Jim Morrison, also known as The Lizard King. He was the exceptionally talented singer and songwriter for the iconic rock band, the Doors. The group reached its peak popularity in the 1960s. At the time, the...
Movies940wfaw.com

Madonna Documentary Is Coming To Paramount+

A concert documentary filmed last year during the European leg of Madonna’s Madame X Tour is coming exclusively to Paramount+. In a press statement, Madonna said: “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”
Music987theshark.com

Jim Morrison: New Doc in the Works With Help From Late Singer’s Estate

Jim Morrison will be the subject of a new, currently untitled documentary that has the full cooperation of the late Doors frontman’s estate. Per Billboard, “[Jampol Artist Management (JAM, Inc.)] and the Morrison estate are developing the untitled documentary, which will be produced by independent studio Gunpowder & Sky, Jampol, and Jeff Pollack of FourScore Entertainment…the new film is the first documentary devoted solely to Morrison sanctioned by the estate — with full access to all Morrison’s music, poetry and art.”
allaboutjazz.com

The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts, and Lyrics

The Collected Works of Jim Morrison: Poetry, Journals, Transcripts, and Lyrics. As Jim Morrison's career evolved over its egregiously abbreviated lifespan, the lead vocalist for The Doors became as ambivalent about his image as the image itself turned ambiguous. From obscurity to celebrity to notoriety and back again—at least relatively speaking within the fold of the quartet from 1970 on— an adoring audience had no choice but to follow: the circumstances leading up to and in the wake of the mythic Miami incident were akin to the proverbial drivers-by slowing to observe an auto accident.
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger Readies First-Ever Memoir

The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger will publish his first-ever memoir, Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors, this October. The book, written with Jeff Alulis, tells Krieger’s story in a series of vignettes, from the pawnshop where he purchased his first guitar and his teenaged drug bust to his first writing sessions with Jim Morrison to the Doors’ awkward first concerts in backyards and empty bars.
MusicPopMatters

35 Years Ago Madonna Staged on Her (First) Bid for Artistic Credibility with ‘True Blue’

Madonna‘s evolution as a pop star and performer has always been defined by her unended quest to grow and develop as an artist. Because she was initially dismissed as a grasping, untalented pop tart, she has doggedly chased artistic credibility throughout most of her career. What this means practically is that with each album, each music video, each concert, she mines her seemingly depthless reserve of creativity and knowledge of pop culture and pop subculture to create art that’s simultaneously radio-ready pop music as well as a ‘statement’. From her self-titled debut in 1983, Madonna used pop music to forge her one-woman sexual revolution.
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

Kiss and Cinderella Keyboardist Gary Corbett Dies

Keyboardist Gary Corbett, best known for his touring work with Kiss and Cinderella, has died after a battle with cancer. Corbett's death was confirmed by his sister in a post on his Facebook page. "Those who knew Gary know that we and the world of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul," she wrote. "The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding."

Comments / 0

Community Policy