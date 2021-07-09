New Jim Morrison Documentary Coming From Jam, Inc. and Gunpowder & Sky: Exclusive

“Jim Morrison has been known as the leather trousers-clad Dionysian rock star, the Greek god handsome, amazing singer, shaman and performer. But Jim was a polymath. Jim was a poet and a writer and a filmmaker long before he ever thought about music,” says Jeff Jampol, CEO of Jampol Artist Management (JAM, Inc.), which oversees the legacies of such acts as The Doors, Janis Joplin, and John Lee Hooker. “All these decades everybody talked about Jim Morrison the rock star, which he certainly was. But we really felt it was time to even the playing field and talk about these other aspects of Jim, which were either not as known or celebrated or discussed.”