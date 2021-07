Funeral services for Beverly Ann Rowell Morgan, age 71, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m.Friday, July 9, 2021, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Ed Lantz officiating and Rev. Jason Dietze assisting. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Dan Noteware, David Graves, Dr Paul Bennett, Roy McGahee, Cody Wright, and Chad Cable serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Chuck Osborn, Ene Ashcroft, Brad Johnson, Frank Long, Scott Keys, Dr Bill Dietze, David Holt, Jimmy Jones, T.C. Hamilton, and Dan Cummins. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. Beverly passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021.