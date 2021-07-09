Cancel
Franklin, PA

State Police Calls: Gift Card Scam, Incidents of Identity Theft

By Aly Delp
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. (Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) Franklin-based State Police are currently investigating an incident that occurred around 2:32 p.m. on July 7 involving an online scam where an unknown individual tried to have a victim from Cornplanter Township, Venango County, purchase Google Play cards, and then call him with the PIN numbers.

