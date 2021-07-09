The Colorado River dryout

FIRST IN PI — BOLTON ST. JOHNS OPENS UP SHOP IN D.C.: Bolton-St. Johns, one of New York’s top lobbying shops, is branching out to Washington to open its first office in the nation’s capital. The firm, which has offices in Albany, Buffalo and New York City, is still searching for the location of its physical office in D.C. but has already signed three new clients for its new office: Freedom for All Americans, Fluid Truck and Rural Organizing. It’s a natural extension for a firm whose clients include New York-based corporations that already do a ton of work in Washington. It also comes as New Yorkers like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, Carolyn Maloney, Jerry Nadler and Elise Stefanik gain top leadership positions on the Hill, said Emily Giske, a senior partner at the firm who leads BSJ’s Albany and Manhattan offices.