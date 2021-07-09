‘Product of the USA’ labeling process to undergo thorough review

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday was an exciting day for young people in agriculture from our area. It started at the final session of the 92nd Wisconsin FFA Convention in Madison yesterday morning. That’s when Ben Styer of the Menomonie FFA chapter was chosen as the next president of the Wisconsin FFA. Ben will be just the second ever state president from Menomonie. The other one was Reid Goodell who was state president in 1939 and “40.