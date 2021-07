Monday was the deadline for agencies to submit their back to work plans to the Office of Management and Budget, as Government Executive previously reported. When asked for any updates on the plans and/or changes in planning due to the spread of the Delta variant, which accounts for more than 83% of cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a senior administration official said on Thursday: “Agencies are working through reentry plans, but we don’t have anything new to share at this time. We will continue to follow the science and listen to doctors and adhere to CDC guidelines.”