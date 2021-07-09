Cancel
Cass County, IA

Grow Another Row Pick-up and Drop-off Schedule

Grow Another Row Cass County has released its pick-up and drop-off schedule for 2021, and is now accepting local fresh produce donations across the county through Oct. 1. Grow Another Row Cass County is a Healthy Cass County campaign started by a group of local growers to encourage residents to grow and share more fresh local produce. Grow Another Row Cass County invites local farmers and gardeners to plant a few more rows of produce to share again this year. Anyone interested in the program is invited to sign up for the Grow Another Row.

