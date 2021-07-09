9 Minutes of Tribes of Midgard Preview Gameplay
With Tribes of Midgard, developer Norsfell says it's looking to create a new genre within the survival game space. We spent about two hours playing the game and got a sense of Norsfell's "Surthrival" game for ourselves. Most notably, Tribes of Midgard takes a lot of the ideas of current survival games and streamlines them, making for a more chill experience that still requires you to find materials, craft tools and armor, and upgrade a base, but with a lot fewer things to keep in mind to stay alive--like keeping yourself fed and constructing buildings.www.gamespot.com
